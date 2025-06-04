As Disney World Announces Overhaul Plans, Iconic Attraction Indefinitely Closing at Disney Theme Park: Report

Disney’s original theme park may be celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, but that doesn’t mean guests will be able to experience every attraction at the resort.

Since May 16, the Disneyland 70 celebrations have been underway. From the Paint the Night parade to the Wondrous Journeys show on Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Mouse House is ensuring guests get a bang for their buck when they visit the Anaheim Disney resort in 2025.

While this may be the 70th anniversary of Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park will also be getting in on the action with the Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! parade and World of Color Happiness!, among other offerings. California Adventure, which gained Avengers Campus in 2021 and will soon welcome the Avatar franchise, is a popular location at Disneyland, thanks to big attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission: BREAKOUT! and Radiator Springs Racers.

However, looking ahead, it seems the resort will be indefinitely shuttering one of these E-ticket attractions.

Fan-Favorite E-Ticket Ride Closing at Disneyland Resort

Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park is a fully immersive land that brings Pixar’s Cars universe to life with incredible attention to detail. Opened in 2012, the area recreates Radiator Springs with striking accuracy, complete with neon-lit streets, life-sized character interactions, and themed dining at Flo’s V8 Café.

Guests can also enjoy family-friendly rides like Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree and Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters, all while soaking in the nostalgic charm of Route 66.

Radiator Springs Racers, one of the crown jewels of Disney California Adventure Park in Cars Land, is set to undergo a temporary closure starting August 18 for scheduled refurbishment. Though the update isn’t currently listed on Disneyland’s official calendar, Disney has confirmed that the popular attraction will be offline for a little over a month, according to reports. As part of the maintenance, the ride will receive standard upkeep, including routine tasks like recoating the race tracks to ensure the attraction runs smoothly and safely.

In addition to these regular touch-ups, a recently filed permit reveals that the refurbishment will also bring some notable tech upgrades. All show lighting throughout Radiator Springs Racers will be converted to energy-efficient LED systems, and updates to the attraction’s audio, video, and network components are also on the way. These enhancements aim to modernize the ride experience while preserving its immersive storytelling and high-speed thrills.

This won’t be the first time Radiator Springs Racers has temporarily closed for maintenance. The attraction was last shuttered from February 26 through March 1 in 2024, following a slightly longer closure in August 2023 that ran from the 18th to the 27th. Known for its stunning rockwork, detailed theming, and thrilling race finale, Radiator Springs Racers remains a guest favorite, so fans will want to plan accordingly as the attraction gears up for its latest round of improvements.

The Future of Cars at Disney Theme Parks

Big changes are on the horizon for Magic Kingdom, as Walt Disney World prepares to unveil a reimagined Frontierland—one that blends classic charm with fresh storytelling and beloved characters from Disney and Pixar.

As part of this multi-year transformation, two long-standing experiences—Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America—will officially close on July 7. These areas have been central to Frontierland’s identity for generations, offering scenic views, raft rides, and a quiet retreat within the park. Their upcoming closure marks a major milestone as Disney prepares to reshape this corner of the park with new adventures.

Known as Piston Peak National Park, the new Cars Land will feature two attractions: a high-speed thrill ride that takes guests through mountainous terrain and a more relaxed, family-friendly option that everyone can enjoy together. This will be the first full Cars-themed land at Walt Disney World Resort.

During the Horizons showcase at D23 Expo last year, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, shared the inspiration behind the addition: “The American West has always been about keeping your eyes on the horizon … believing in yourself, carving your own path, and striving toward success,” he said. “That goes for miners in the mountains, bears from the country, a princess from the bayou … or a racecar from the big city.”

As Imagineers bring the Cars universe into Frontierland, fans have been curious about how the theming will blend with the existing aesthetic. Disney is assuring guests that thoughtful details and design will help the new space feel right at home.

According to Disney Parks Blog, “Inside Piston Peak, guests will be able to see and explore the visitor lodge, Ranger HQ, trails, and more, all set within the Disney and Pixar Cars universe.” The update adds, “To make sure these buildings fit naturally within the surrounding majestic landscapes, Imagineers are using a style of architecture called ‘Parkitecture,’ which was developed by the National Park Service to create structures that harmonize with the natural environment.”

The layout has also been carefully considered. A treeline will form a natural barrier between the off-road rally course and adjacent lands like Liberty Square. Across the water from Grizzly Hall, guests will soon see new mountain peaks rising, helping to frame the dramatic scenery. And in a fun crossover with an existing park favorite, the bubbling geysers from Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will spill over into the rugged terrain of the Cars-themed rally trail.

While the coming changes bring an exciting new chapter to the Magic Kingdom, the transition is also a heartfelt farewell to two classic experiences. As the park embraces new adventures, it’s clear that the story of Frontierland is growing in ways that honor the spirit of discovery—and invite guests of all ages to come along for the ride.

How do you feel about all this Cars news coming out of the U.S. Disney parks? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!