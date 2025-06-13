“It’s Ridiculous,” Fans React as Disney Removes More Adult Content From Haunted Mansion

Fans are stunned by the latest changes to a version of Disney’s iconic Haunted Mansion.

Related: Universal Drops Friday the 13th Bombshell for Halloween Horror Nights

Though Disney has developed some of the world’s most iconic and famous theme park rides, Haunted Mansion still takes the top spot for many fans. Haunted Mansion has stood the test of time, featuring incredibly detailed environments and characters, as well as some extremely catchy music and charm that only Disney can provide.

Although it first debuted in 1969, Haunted Mansion is still one of Disney’s most popular theme park attractions. This popularity has led to multiple versions of the dark ride sprouting up worldwide. Today, guests can find versions of the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Tokyo Disneyland.

When it came time to create a version for Disneyland Paris, Imagineers took the opportunity to tell a completely different story, complete with unique areas exclusive to the European resort.

Set in Frontierland, Disneyland Paris’s darker take on the dark ride blends Western lore with ghostly romance, making the tragic tale of Melanie Ravenswood a central plot point. The ride’s elaborate sets, immersive environments, and wonderfully original soundtrack have kept it a fan favorite for decades.

However, Disneyland Paris was seemingly not happy with certain parts of the attraction, specifically Phantom Manor’s line, and removed a few questionable references from the queue.

Related: OFFICIAL: Disney World Moves Forward on Mystery Project – Not Much Time Left for Aerosmith

News of the change spread on social media Friday morning, revealing that the attraction’s queue had received two brand-new tombstones. However, fans quickly noticed a few other changes had been made to Jasper Jones and his wife Anna’s memorial headstones.

Jasper’s stone now read “Loyal Butler Jasper Jones – Time at Last to Rest Your Bones.” The stone for housekeeper Anna Jones now reads “Dear Housekeeper – Now the Dirt’s a Whole Lot Deeper.”

These new stones replace some rather suggestive phrases. Previously, Jasper’s stone read “Kept the Master Happy,” and Anna’s read “Kept the Master Happier,” alluding to some kind of affair between Anna and the master.

PHANTOM MANOR NEWS: Bad News! They replaced the dirty jokes from Jasper and Anna’s tombs in Booth Hill with unfunny jokes. Good news! They added a tomb for Goliath which originally had this spot reserved and ALSO one for the long lost dead cat from the catacombs? I’m gagged!

PHANTOM MANOR NEWS⚠️: Bad News! They replaced the dirty jokes from Jasper and Anna’s tombs in Booth Hill with unfunny jokes. Good news! They added a tomb for Goliath which originally had this spot reserved and ALSO one for the long lost dead cat from the catacombs😵‍💫? I’m gagged! pic.twitter.com/6RAUzIMwiN — Themountainking (@Themountainkin1) June 12, 2025



Fans replied to the post above with their thoughts about the change. Some were disappointed, feeling that dark humor fits perfectly with Phantom Manor’s overall vibe. “In my opinion, this type of dark humor fits better with the other tombs. My only regret is that the stone doesn’t look as realistic as before,” said one user.

“It’s just getting ridiculous with the babiefying of the park,” said another.

Others were surprised that jokes like this lasted as long as they did. “Honestly surprised that joke remained there for as long as it did, kinda sad to see it go but not really surprised,” said one user. “It’s a good replacement, though!”

This is hardly the only change Disney’s Haunted Mansion has seen, with the original version of the attraction in California debuting a brand-new scene early this year. Disney Imagineers altered the story and physical appearance of the ride’s iconic bride, Constance Hatcahaway, stripping her of her axe and swapping it with a different object.

Disney Imagineer Kim Irvine shared details about the change and Disney’s current process regarding the company’s darker, more adult attractions.

“The bride that used to be in there was an axe murderer, and in this day and age, we have to be really careful about the sensitivities of people.” Irvine also discussed the possibility of removing Haunted Mansion’s controversial hanging scene, simply saying, “one thing at a time.”

It’s unclear how much further Disney plans to go in regard to “toning down” its various Haunted Mansion dark rides around the world, though the company doesn’t appear scared to make changes.

What do you think about the changes to Phantom Manor and Haunted Mansion?