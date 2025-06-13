Disneyland Paris Tones Down Its Version of Haunted Mansion, Is Disney World Next?

Arguably the best version (in our not-so-biased opinion) is Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris. Nestled in Frontierland, this darker, more cinematic take blends Western lore with ghostly romance, following the tragic tale of Melanie Ravenswood. Its elaborate set design, haunting score by John Debney, and expanded storyline have earned it a cult following among Disney fans.

However, Disney has reportedly made some changes to the attraction in an effort to tone down its innuendoes.

According to DLP Report, the attraction’s queue has received two new tombstones. The memorial for Jasper Jones now reads “Loyal Butler Jasper Jones – Time at Last to Rest Your Bones” while the stone for his wife, Anna Jones, reads, “Dear Housekeeper – Now the Dirt’s a Whole Lot Deeper.”

🪦 In Boot Hill, the Jones Crypt has received some new questionable puns, and new stones for Goliath, the dog and Thomas, the cat: pic.twitter.com/plgzUXmmDW — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 12, 2025

These have replaced significantly more suggestive tombstones that read “Kept the Master Happy” for Jasper and “Kept the Master Happier” on Anna’s. New epitaphs were also added for pets.

This is the latest in a string of updates for Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris that support Disney’s efforts to improve sensitivity in its parks. For example, nearly all of the nooses in the attraction – except for the one that features above the heads of parkgoers during the Stretching Room preshow – were removed from the ride in 2023.

Across the Atlantic, Disney has updated the Bride’s backstory at Disneyland Park. “The bride that used to be in there was an axe murderer, and in this day and age we have to be really careful about the sensitivities of people,” Kim Irvine – who recently announced her retirement from The Walt Disney Company and whose mother, Imagineer Leota Toombs, provided the original face and voice for Madame Leota in the attraction – explained to the Los Angeles Times.

There has also been talk that it plans to remove the noose from its own Stretching Room scene. “We’re still looking at that,” Irvine the Los Angeles Times. “That one is complicated, structurally … One thing at a time.”

Fans have long feared that Disney’s sweeping sensitivity changes may lead to even more changes for Haunted Mansion at Disney World. Disney filed a Notice of Commencement for changes to Orlando’s version of the spooky attraction earlier this year, leading some to theorize that it will also receive an updated Bride.

What do you think of Disney’s changes to Haunted Mansion and Phantom Manor?