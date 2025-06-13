Home » Theme Parks » Universal Studios » Universal Orlando

Universal Drops Friday the 13th Bombshell for Halloween Horror Nights

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
An iconic blue and silver Universal Studios globe on a sunny day, juxtaposed with a hauntingly lit, decorated pumpkin showcasing Halloween Horror Nights festivities.

Credit: Inside The Magic

Universal took the perfect opportunity to drop some major news today, Friday the 13th (of June), for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event.

Jason Voorhees in the water in 'Friday the 13th' (2009), a Halloween Horror Nights house in 2025.
Credit: Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema

Halloween Horror Nights Gets Massive News on Friday the 13th

A scream tears through the fog. Twigs snap. The metallic scrape of a machete echoes in the distance. For decades, horror fans have known exactly what these sounds mean—Jason Voorhees is near. But this fall, fans won’t just be watching from the safety of their living rooms. They’ll be dropped directly into his blood-soaked world.

What awaits guests at Halloween Horror Nights 2025 that’s already sending shivers down fans’ spines?

Jason Voorhees in 'Jason X Poster'
Credit: Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema

Jason Voorhees Slashes Back Into the Spotlight

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida have just revealed their second house for the upcoming Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) season: Jason Universe, a brutal, immersive maze inspired by the legendary Friday the 13th franchise.

Timed to coincide with the only Friday the 13th of this year, the announcement unleashes a tidal wave of excitement—and dread. The house will pay homage to the masked slasher’s 45-year reign of terror, from his haunting beginnings in 1980’s Friday the 13th to the modern reboots that kept his legend alive.

But this isn’t just another tribute.

Three people with shocked expressions huddle together in a dimly lit room with red-toned lighting and old bicycles hanging on the wall. To the right, two yellow road signs stacked vertically read "TROUBLE AHEAD," hinting at a universal warning of impending challenges.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Inside the Maze: A “Vengeance Tour” of Fear

In Jason Universe, guests will return to the source of the nightmare—Camp Crystal Lake. This original storyline isn’t a simple retelling; it’s what Universal is calling a “vengeance tour,” and every turn promises new horrors.

Braving the splintering halls of Jason’s decrepit cabin, weaving through fog-drenched forests, and navigating a long-abandoned lodge, visitors will encounter infamous “killer moments” from across the franchise. From gruesome jump scares to eerie silences broken only by the whisper of footsteps, there will be nowhere to hide.

Expect relentless pacing, sensory overload, and terrifying nods to Jason’s most iconic kills—each step a reminder that no one escapes Camp Crystal Lake.

A woman with wide eyes appears frightened, covering her mouth with one hand. Beside her, a menacing figure with a glowing, cracked pumpkin head and upraised hand looms against a dark, eerie background—an unsettling scene straight out of Halloween Horror Nights.
Credit: Inside The Magic

A Trend Toward Fan-Fueled Frights

This marks a clear shift in how Universal is designing its horror attractions: blending original stories with beloved franchises to draw in diehard fans and casual guests alike. Last year’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface saw success with a similar formula—celebrating the legacy while reimagining the terror.

And Universal isn’t stopping with Jason.

The first 2025 house announcement—based on Fallout, the post-apocalyptic world from Bethesda Game Studios and Prime Video—teased a new direction that melds gaming, pop culture, and immersive storytelling. Now, with Jason joining the lineup, it’s clear HHN is leaning hard into multi-genre horror experiences.

An illuminated archway at Universal Studios Florida is projected with psychedelic patterns at night. In the forefront, a figure with disheveled hair, pale skin, and dark eye makeup grins wide, resembling a character from a horror comedy movie—a perfect scene for Halloween Horror Nights.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Universal’s Year of Horror

Beyond Halloween Horror Nights, Universal is expanding its reach like never before:

  • Universal Horror Unleashed opens in Las Vegas, featuring houses inspired by The Exorcist: Believer, Universal Monsters, and more.

  • Universal Epic Universe, opening in 2025 in Orlando, will include “Dark Universe,” a land dedicated to classic monsters like Frankenstein, Dracula, and the Bride of Frankenstein.

This full-circle moment—reinvigorating horror past and present—cements Universal as the heartbeat of horror entertainment.

Two friends react with a scream and laughter as a costumed creature reaches out to them during Halloween Horror Nights in a spooky, dimly-lit forest setting at Halloween Horror Nights.
Credit: Universal

Why It Matters for Halloween Horror Nights 2025

While fans might initially cheer at Jason’s return, there’s a deeper play happening here. Universal is staking its claim as the horror destination. With HHN growing into a global brand and horror-themed attractions expanding year-round, the studio is evolving from seasonal scares to an empire of fear.

So as guests scream through the Jason Universe maze this fall, they won’t just be walking through a haunted house—they’ll be stepping into the future of horror entertainment.

