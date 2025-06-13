OFFICIAL: Disney World Moves Forward on Mystery Project – Not Much Time Left for Aerosmith

New details have emerged ahead of the closure of an iconic Disney World attraction.

Related: Disneyland Paris Tones Down Its Version of Haunted Mansion, Is Disney World Next?

Walt Disney World is home to dozens of classic rides and attractions. From legendary dark rides like Haunted Mansion and Peter Pan’s Flight to modern marvels like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and TRON Lightcycle / Run, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.

While commonly seen as a family-friendly theme park first, Disney World has its fair share of intense thrill rides and roller coasters. Classics like Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad have captivated guests for decades, with other rides like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror providing unique thrills and chills.

However, none of Disney’s rides offers as many thrills as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. Not only does this coaster feature a launch, but it is also the only ride at Walt Disney World to go upside down. To say Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is a “rocking” good time would be an understatement, but the music is set to end very soon as Disney works on retheming the attraction.

Related: Disney Opens New Theme Park Location With Shockingly High Prices

Walt Disney Imagineering has filed a Notice of Commencement for a new trailer located just outside Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. The new permit lists general construction work tied to the trailer. The permit does not specify what project this construction work is connected to, though given the proximity to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, it’s a safe bet to assume it has something to do with the Aerosmith-themed thrill ride.

Disney plans to transform Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster into a new Muppets-themed roller coaster, a project that will begin in 2026. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will remain open through the rest of 2025.

Very few details about the thrill ride’s transformation have been shared, other than the basic premise that the Muppets will team up with music stars for a “rockin’ music festival.”

Disney dropped the news of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster’s closure and retheming earlier this year. While surprising, the news paled in comparison to the news that Muppet*Vision 3D would be closing forever. Both of these attractions have entertained guests for decades at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, each becoming a fan favorite during their lifetime.

Attraction closures are always a hard pill to swallow, especially for Disney fans, though the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D is certainly one of Disney’s most divisive decisions. Teased last year during the company’s D23 event, many fans assumed Muppet*Vision 3D was an “untouchable” attraction and not at all at risk of closing.

Others were cautiously optimistic that Muppet*Vision 3D would somehow survive the wave of changes and upgrades coming to Walt Disney World. However, after months of speculation and rumors, Disney finally pulled the plug, delivering the news that Muppet*Vision 3D, along with the entirety of Muppets Courtyard, would be closing.

Eventually, this park area will be home to Monstropolis, a new land based on Pixar’s Monsters Inc.

Do you miss Muppet*Vision 3D? Are you excited for the Muppets’ new roller coaster?