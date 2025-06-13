Disney Opens New Theme Park Location With Shockingly High Prices

A pricey new location is officially open at the Disney theme parks.

There’s a lot of excitement in the air regarding Disney’s theme park resorts, with each one undergoing some form of transformation. In the last few months alone, guests have seen fan-favorite locations and attractions like DinoLand U.S.A. and Muppet*Vision 3D close in Walt Disney World, with more closures on the way.

Disney’s theme parks are undergoing some of the most significant transformations they’ve ever seen. This is all part of Disney’s massive $60 billion investment in its theme parks, which it announced last year. Not only are new rides and attractions being built, but so are entire new lands.

Perhaps Disney’s most exciting and unexpected announcement was the reveal of a brand-new theme park in Abu Dhabi. This new location marks Disney’s first new theme park in years and appears to be a bold step forward for the company in general.

However, a lot of changes are specifically taking place inside Disney’s European vacation destination, Disneyland Paris, which recently opened a divisive new snack location.

Lounge Lightspeed is now open at Disneyland Paris. The Star Wars-inspired snack and drink bar officially opened on May 31, meaning guests have had almost two weeks to get a feel for the new location, and they’ve had a lot to say. Before Lounge Lightspeed even opened, guests were already highly critical of it, calling out Disney and Paris for the shockingly high price points for select items.

One post, in particular, received several comments, with many users saying they were disappointed with the new lounge overall.

A Coca-Cola and two small biscuits (cookies) cost 15€ or roughly $17 American, a hefty price tag even considering some of Disney’s other high-priced items. A non-alcoholic cocktail and two biscuits will run 22€, or about $25 American.

The outdoor space is designed to give guests incredible views of the X-wing starfighter at Disneyland Park’s Discoveryland. Lounge Lighspeed is not a permanent part of the resort and will only be open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. through September 17, 2025.

Lounge Lightspeed isn’t the only new bar being added to the Disney theme parks in 2025.

A new bar/lounge, GEO-82, opened at EPCOT earlier this year. This bar is adults-only, a rarity for Disney theme parks.

Magic Kingdom’s upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bar, The Beak and Barrell, is set to open in late 2025 and will be located near the entrance to the classic dark ride it’s based on. The new location will feature many hidden details, cool effects, and tasty drinks.

The Disneyland Paris Resort opened in 1992 and remains Disney’s only European theme park destination. Disneyland Paris features a mixture of classic rides, attractions, and some unique experiences. During a day or night at Disneyland Paris, guests can expect to encounter iconic dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Peter Pan’s Flight, as well as legendary Disney roller coasters like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

