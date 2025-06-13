Iconic Magic Kingdom Attraction Vanishes From Guests Overnight, Joins Multiple Other Closures at Park

In a surprise report, a classic Disney World attraction–known for being a guest favorite–has been stripped from the Magic Kingdom.

Nestled in the heart of Fantasyland at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, The Sword in the Stone attraction offers guests a brush with legend, inviting them to test their strength—and destiny—by attempting to pull the fabled Excalibur from its anvil.

Situated just steps away from Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, this interactive photo spot might appear simple, but for many visitors, it’s a moment of pure Disney magic. For a time, cast members dressed as Merlin the wizard hosted a short ceremony, selecting a lucky guest, usually a child, to take part in the mythical challenge. Sometimes, thanks to a hidden mechanism, the sword does, in fact, rise from the stone, eliciting cheers and gasps from the crowd.

The attraction draws its inspiration from Walt Disney’s The Sword in the Stone, the 1963 animated film that reimagined T.H. White’s Arthurian tale with a humorous and heartfelt spin. The movie follows a young Arthur, affectionately called “Wart,” as he’s mentored by the eccentric Merlin, who believes education and wisdom—rather than brute strength—will shape a future king.

Though not initially a box office juggernaut, the film has earned cult status over the decades and holds the distinction of being the last animated feature released during Walt Disney’s lifetime.

While the attraction itself is compact, its legacy endures. It’s one of the few in-park nods to the classic film, making it a must-visit for longtime Disney fans. Similar installations can be found in Disneyland and Disneyland Paris, though the Magic Kingdom version remains iconic for its backdrop and occasional magical ceremony.

In recent years, the sword was briefly removed for refurbishment, sparking online rumors when a guest seemingly pulled it free—a testament to how legend and reality blur in the most enchanting corners of the park. And now that has seemingly happened again in a surprising twist.

As reported by Kenny the Pirate, the sword from the Sword in the Stone attraction has vanished overnight. “Yesterday, the Sword in the Stone was roped off and a blue tarp surrounded the stone, but the sword was still visible. Today, the blue tarp remains, but the sword is now missing,” the outlet reported.

The refurbishment is not listed on the official Walt Disney World Resort website. Currently, Magic Kingdom shows only Frontierland’s Big Thunder Mountain, Liberty Square’s Hall of Presidents, and Astro Orbiter in Tomorrowland as closed to guests. The closure of the Sword in the Stone attraction brings the total number of shutdowns at the Disney World theme park to four.

However, if nothing changes by July 7, two more will be added to that list: Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America in the Frontierland area of the park. More on those closures is below.

Chances are this is a short-lived refurbishment, and guests can return to entertaining themselves and their friends and families by attempting to pull the iconic weapon from the stone.

Magic Kingdom is in its evolution era. With significant changes happening in the Frontierland area, which will see the permanent closure of classics like Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island to make way for Piston Peak National Park, Disney World’s 53-year-old theme park is embarking on its largest expansion in history.

