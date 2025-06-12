Disney World Abruptly Removes Classic Sword-In-Stone Attraction From Park

A classic Magic Kingdom attraction is now roped off from guests.

When visiting Magic Kingdom, guests have many decisions to make, including, but not limited to, choosing where to eat, what to ride, and where to explore. The park is split into several distinctly themed lands, making exploration a top priority for both first-time and veteran guests alike.

While Tomorrowland may have the best selection of thrill rides, other areas like Adventureland and Main Street U.S.A. are still worth a trip. Fantasyland remains the park’s most crowded and popular land thanks to its selection of rides and experiences.

Fantasyland is home to several classic attractions, including the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Peter Pan’s Flight, and “it’s a small world.” Guests can also enjoy a few unorthodox attractions, such as Mickey’s Philharmagic, a 3D screen-based show, and Prince Charming Regal Carousel.

However, none of the attractions at Disney World hold a candle (sword?) to Fantasyland’s ever-tempting sword-in-the-stone experience. Placed right in the central hub of Fantasyland, the sword in the stone has been the bane of many guests’ lives, teasing and taunting them as they explore Magic Kingdom.

The game is simple: approach the sword, grab the sword, pull the sword out of the stone. This is easier said than done, as only those who are worthy can pick up the sword. It’s especially difficult to do so now, with the sword vanishing from the stone as part of a presumed refurbishment.

As WDWNT reports, Disney World has removed the sword from the experience, leaving just a blue tarp over the stone with a small hole. Ropes now block the attraction.

Disney World has not shared any official information regarding the attraction, though it appears it’s now undergoing some form of refurbishment or refresh.

Guests can still enjoy Prince Charming Regal Carousel as well as the other rides and attractions located near the sword in the stone, but guests hoping to take on this challenge are out of luck for the foreseeable future.

This is hardly the only project currently unfolding at the Magic Kingdom, which is set to see some of its most significant changes ever in the coming years. Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland will soon look totally different as Disney works on the park’s new Piston Peak expansion, a land inspired by Pixar’s Cars franchise.

Disney also has plans to bring its classic villains to life at the Magic Kingdom with a new Villains Land. All this and more is in the pipeline for Walt Disney World. For more information, click here.

Have you ever successfully lifted the sword from the stone at Magic Kingdom?