Disney Celebrity Fulfills Rare Prophecy at Magic Kingdom Park

Visitors to Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World were thrilled when Hollywood star Chris Evans made a surprise appearance and attempted to pull the iconic Sword in the Stone. Known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans brought a touch of superhero flair to the beloved Disney tradition, creating a magical moment for onlookers.

What Is the Sword in the Stone?

The Sword in the Stone attraction at Magic Kingdom is a nod to the 1963 Disney animated classic of the same name, which tells the story of young Arthur, who becomes king by pulling the legendary sword from an anvil. Located in Fantasyland near Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, the attraction features a replica of the sword embedded in an anvil atop a stone pedestal.

Guests are invited to test their strength and courage by attempting to pull the sword from the stone, mimicking the pivotal moment from the film. While the sword is typically immovable, Disney magic sometimes allows it to “release” for a lucky guest chosen by Cast Members. It’s a lighthearted challenge that embodies the whimsy and wonder of Disney parks.

Chris Evans pulling up the Sword in the Stone at Magic Kingdom during a visit to Disney World. 📸: Disney Parks pic.twitter.com/heRxYfi8Dt — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 2, 2025

A Superhero Moment

Evans, who has captivated audiences with his portrayal of Marvel’s patriotic superhero Captain America, brought his signature charm to the attempt. Photos and videos of his effort quickly circulated online, with fans cheering him on and playfully speculating whether Captain America’s strength would give him an edge in claiming the legendary sword.

Evans was able to successfully pull the sword, meaning he once again had fulfilled a unique prophecy.

The actor’s visit also underscored his connection to Disney, as Marvel Studios is a key part of the Disney family. The Sword in the Stone challenge is a cherished part of the Magic Kingdom experience, offering guests a chance to channel their inner hero. Whether successful or not, the attempt is always accompanied by laughter, cheers, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Chris Evans’ playful interaction with the attraction serves as a reminder of the timeless appeal of Disney’s magical traditions, where even superheroes can take part in whimsical fun. As fans continue to celebrate his visit, the memory of Evans at the Sword in the Stone adds another enchanting chapter to the enduring legacy of Disney’s Fantasyland.