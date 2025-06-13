Emergency Rescue at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort After Guest Jumps into Lake

A serious situation unfolded behind Disney’s Yacht Club Resort yesterday when a guest, reportedly identified as a man on the autism spectrum, jumped into the lake that borders the property. According to reports from witnesses and sources close to the incident, a large emergency response ensued, with fire trucks, ambulances, Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), and Disney security rushing to the scene in an effort to safely rescue the individual.

A Swift Response

According to one source, the situation began when the man, who is said to be on the autism spectrum, entered the water without any warning. “A man on the spectrum jumped into the lake behind Yacht Club,” the source shared. “Despite OSCO and Security trying to goad him out of the water, they had to call in the District Fire Department.” What started as a tense situation escalated quickly as authorities realized they would need additional support to safely bring the individual back to shore.

The District Fire Department, equipped with a specialized boat for such water rescues, was called in to assist. “They had to get their boat out there, go out after him, and actually have a couple of divers jump in the water and ‘rescue’ the guy,” the source continued. The rapid response of local emergency services, including the diving team, helped to prevent the situation from becoming more dangerous.

Safety Concerns at Disney Resorts

While the incident appears to have been resolved with no injuries, it raised concerns about the safety protocols in place around water areas at Disney resorts. The area behind the Yacht Club Resort features tranquil lakes and picturesque views, but it also poses risks for guests who may be unaware of the dangers of entering the water.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of both emergency preparedness and ensuring that guests, particularly those with special needs, are supported during their visits. In this case, Disney security and OSCO worked quickly to assist, but the involvement of the fire department and rescue divers highlights the seriousness of the situation.

Disney’s Response

Disney has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident. However, the quick response from Disney security, combined with the swift action from the local emergency services, ensured the safety of the guest involved.

As the investigation continues, Disney and local authorities are likely reviewing their procedures to ensure guests’ safety, especially in areas with water features, which are often prominent parts of the resort experience. The incident also underscores the importance of heightened awareness and the need for increased vigilance in managing such incidents swiftly and safely.

While many guests at the Yacht Club Resort were left shaken by the event, the response from emergency services was swift and effective, with the guest being safely removed from the water without incident. Guests were later allowed to return to their normal activities, though there was some lingering concern as the scene unfolded.