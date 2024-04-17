Critical Notice: Fire Department Rapidly Responds to Disney Attraction Emergency, Cause Confirmed

Firefighters and security rushed to a Disneyland attraction yesterday during a reported emergency at Goofy’s Sky School.

If you are visiting Disneyland Resort, whether you are popping into Disneyland Park for a ride on Big Thunder Mountain or you want to take a walk around Disney California Adventure to ride Radiator Springs Racers, there are a lot of things you may anticipate like long lines and wait times, but having to evacuate or watching an emergency unfold is not typical.

Cast members are well-trained to take care of guests in nearly any emergency, so if you ever find yourself stuck on Pirates of the Caribbean and don’t know how to get out of the water ride, rest assured that there are protocols for that.

Yesterday, it was reported that Goofy’s Sky School was undergoing an emergency that required firefighters and expert personnel to assist at the scene. One guest took to the internet to ask what was going on at the attraction, “Walked by and the ride was closed with what looked to be security and fire dept on scene.”

As you can see in the photo below, firefighters and security staff quickly arrived at the attraction.

Before we jump into what happened, a few of the comments on the post were quite hilarious, referencing the attraction plot as the thing that went wrong, “Someone flew an airplane into a barn, I’m pretty sure it was Goofy, that dog has been getting into a ton of legal trouble recently.” Another guest brought up the havoc that Goofy causes in Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, “I hear he drove a train through a movie theater and lost a bunch of cars that Mickey and Minnie needed to save.”

While it may be funny to blame the 92-year-old animated character that probably is not the best for giving out flying lessons, the reasoning is much less exciting than the fantasy plots created for attractions by Disney Imagineers.

When a ride vehicle stops, and an evacuation is necessary, the fire department must sometimes show up for safety reasons, as there may be someone with a disability in the attraction which needs assistance getting out. With Goofy’s Sky School being the “mousetrap” style of coaster that it is, it is high up with sharp turns and may not be the easiest evacuation process for all guests. So, this was simply just protocol and does not necessarily indicate that there was any medical emergency.

One of the readers in the post noted that they knew one of the firefighters who had to assist and that he “Said it was nothing that important enough to talk about later.”

Another guest who was at the park yesterday reported that the ride was having technical issues all day long, “I was there yesterday and it broke down multiple times, including once when I was on it! Might need a spot of maintenance!” Another guest commented that on their last visit, the ride was down all day long. It appears that Goofy’s Sky School may be in need of a little TLC. Right now, however, the attraction does not have any scheduled refurbishment.

We have seen the fire department arrive at the Disney parks on countless occasions. However, the most memorable was when we saw a full fire truck roll down Main Street, U.S.A., in Magic Kingdom when a small fire broke out at Cinderella Castle. No one was injured, and there was no serious damage done to the castle, but it certainly caused quite the scene for onlookers who were used to Mickey Mouse rolling down during Festival of Fantasy in his hot air balloon, not a fire truck followed by an ambulance with their sirens blaring.

Today, Goofy’s Sky School is reported to be operational, but be advised that there are clearly warnings from other guests that the ride is breaking down more often than not.

Have you ever been evacuated from a Disney attraction? What happened?