After 54 Years, Disney Is About To Change Magic Kingdom Entirely

Let’s start with the most dramatic shift. Splash Mountain is already gone, replaced by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which opened in 2024 and brings the world of The Princess and the Frog to life in the heart of Frontierland. The ride keeps the original flume layout but infuses it with a new story, new animatronics, and a totally different energy. That alone would be a massive shift—but it’s only the beginning.

Right now, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is closed for what Disney is calling an “extended refurbishment.” But behind the scenes, it’s more than just paint and tune-ups. Reports point to a major overhaul that could include an entirely new track system and upgrades that future-proof the ride for decades to come. The closure is expected to last well into 2026.

And just beyond Big Thunder, the most ambitious addition in Magic Kingdom’s modern history is officially underway: a Cars land. Yes, Cars, as in Radiator Springs. Disney confirmed the news at D23, and this land will be inspired by the franchise’s signature style—Route 66 vibes, neon signage, and family-friendly thrills. It’s not a rumor. It’s happening.

That’s a wild mix for one land: a New Orleans swamp, a red rock canyon, and a country music-themed animatronic show Country Bear Musical Jamboree has been updated also. The Frontierland we knew—centered around the rugged, American West—is becoming something far more eclectic. Some might say chaotic. Others might say it’s the bold jolt Magic Kingdom needs.

Tomorrowland Is Quietly Transforming Too

While Frontierland grabs headlines, Disney has also been steadily reshaping Tomorrowland. One of the biggest changes coming soon? Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is closing in August for a much-needed refurbishment. This isn’t a rumor—permits have been filed, and work is scheduled to begin late this summer.

While Disney hasn’t said exactly what’s changing, fans are expecting a more modern look, possibly even a full overhaul of the blasters and scoring system. Some speculate it could take cues from Disneyland’s version, or even tie in closer to other Toy Story experiences in the parks.

This update fits right into a larger push to bring new life to Tomorrowland. In recent years, we’ve seen the arrival of TRON Lightcycle / Run, the addition of neon lighting and kinetic elements, and now the upcoming Buzz Lightyear refresh. Slowly but surely, Tomorrowland is moving away from its dated mid-century futurism and embracing a sleeker, more cinematic identity.

A Park in the Middle of an Identity Shift

What’s becoming clear is that Magic Kingdom is no longer just preserving its past—it’s aggressively preparing for its future. These changes aren’t just aesthetic. They’re structural. They’re thematic. They’re part of Disney’s broader effort to keep up with shifting guest expectations, new technologies, and yes, growing competition from Universal’s Epic Universe right down the road.

So, what does that mean for the rest of us?

It means the Magic Kingdom we return to over the next few years is going to feel very different. We’re watching the slow fade of the “classic” version of the park—where Frontierland was dusty and unified, Tomorrowland was quirky and retro, and attractions remained frozen in time.

Some guests are excited to see new lands, fresh technology, and characters their kids actually know. Others feel like Disney is chipping away at the very magic that made the park special to begin with.

But no matter how you feel, one thing is clear: after 54 years, Disney is about to change Magic Kingdom entirely. And once these transformations are complete, there’s no undoing them.