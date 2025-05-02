Shocked Internet Calls Out Disney Mom For Stealing Wheelchair

One of the great things about Disney theme parks is how accessible they are. Guests of all kinds travel from all corners of the globe to visit places like Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney doesn’t want anyone to feel left out, so it has made sure that its rides are accessible to nearly everyone.

One way Disney helps more guests access the theme parks is by renting out wheelchairs and electric chairs. For a small fee, any guest can rent a wheelchair or ECV for the day and take it between the parks.

Wheelchairs and ECVs can mean the difference between enjoying the parks, being stuck in the hotel, or maybe not taking a Disney vacation. They are crucial, which is why it seems crazy that someone would just decide to take a wheelchair that wasn’t theirs.

Unfortunately, that is what one mom decided to do while visiting the Magic Kingdom. She then bragged about it online, and the collectively shocked internet is having an absolute field day.

Reddit user Such_Competition1503 shared an image online of a woman who posted about taking a wheelchair she found at the Magic Kingdom. The woman said that her daughter had walked about 15 miles that day. She says that they saw the wheelchair on her way out, grabbed it, and wheeled her daughter out of the park in it.

The mom was so happy about what she had done that she actually had a PhotoPass photographer take a photo.

Commenters could not believe the audacity of the entitled mom — she not only took a wheelchair that she knew did not belong to her, but then she went online and bragged about what she did.

One commenter said that their child had a disease that allowed him to walk short distances, but he needed a wheelchair to make it throughout the day. They wondered if the wheelchair had been parked near a restroom, and the person had left it while they used the bathroom.

My son has a disease where he can walk fine for short distances but has to use a transport chair at Disney. Makes me wonder if this was parked near the restroom and was someone’s that might be in a similar situation. Wheelchair in a restroom is a nightmare.

Another person commented that the wheelchair didn’t look like one typically rented out by Disney, and it is possible this woman stole someone’s personal wheelchair.

This doesn’t even look like a Disney wheelchair, I’ve never seen a pink one. So it looks like they literally stole a wheelchair that someone owned. That is actually ridiculous.

To make things worse, another person (u/CartographerLong106) replied to that comment, saying that someone had been posting in a Disney disability group about their missing chair.

The best (worst?!) part was when someone realized that it was actually a stolen wheelchair that someone in a Disney disability group had been about going missing, with pictures – the chairs matched. It was her personal chair. That person was given OPs information 😅

U/CartographerLong106 further said that the person had been given the woman’s information and had filed a report with Disney. As of their last posting, the person whose wheelchair had gone missing had not gotten it back yet.

The missing wheelchair post was confirmed by another commenter, who said that the poor guest had to actually rent another wheelchair so they could get around the parks.

Yep! This is all over the Passholder pages and all those Passholders didn’t disappoint in pointing out that the owner posted this chair on a disability page asking for its return. The owner had to rent a chair when theirs was stolen. The proud entitled mother posted her daughter in the stolen chair and that post didn’t go the way she expected. 🤪

Many commenters said that they hoped Disney officials saw the post and banned the woman from the parks. She posted in an Annual Passholder group, and a lot of people thought her Annual Pass should be revoked.

The moral of the story is this: If you are visiting Disney and see an empty wheelchair or electric chair, DO NOT think that it is okay to take it and use it for yourself or someone in your party. If the chair is in the park, then it has been rented or brought in by another guest.

If you need a wheelchair or ECV to get around the parks, you can visit Guest Services at the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, the Water Parks, and Disney Springs.

Do you think Disney should permanently ban the woman for stealing someone’s wheelchair? Have you ever seen someone take a wheelchair or ECV that wasn’t theirs? Share your story with us in the comments!