Disney Adult “Tradition” Leaves Guest in Wheelchair After Spending Hundreds

Drinking Around the World at EPCOT has become a rite of passage for many Disney adults — but a viral TikTok is a big reminder that if you’re not careful, this unofficial challenge can turn south very quickly.

TikTok creator Gee Paid (@geepaid) recently shared a video showing himself and his friends attempting to drink around World Showcase. The lighthearted clips capture them having a great time — until the drinks catch up. By about halfway through the journey, Gee is seen in a wheelchair, clearly struggling to keep up.

While the video is funny (and relatable for many who’ve underestimated the challenge), it also shines a light on an important topic: being responsible when drinking around the world at Disney.

Let’s dive into what happened, why it’s important to pace yourself — especially in the Florida heat — and then, of course, we’ll share some of our favorite EPCOT drinks if you’re looking to sip smart.

Drinking Around the World Is No Joke

For those unfamiliar, “Drinking Around the World” is an unofficial fan tradition where guests attempt to have an alcoholic beverage in each of the 11 countries around EPCOT’s World Showcase.

It sounds simple, but when you do the math (11 drinks, often mixed types of alcohol, walking in the hot sun), things can get out of hand fast.

Gee Paid’s TikTok is proof: halfway through his trip, the drinks, heat, and physical exhaustion hit hard enough that he needed wheelchair assistance to finish the day.

While the video is funny and lighthearted, it’s a real reminder that alcohol + extreme heat + miles of walking = a bad combo if you’re not careful.

How to Drink Around the World (Safely)

If you’re planning to take on the challenge, here are a few quick tips:

Pace Yourself: You don’t need to finish it in an hour. Stretch your drinks out throughout the day.

Hydrate: For every alcoholic drink, have a full glass of water. (Seriously.)

Eat! Don’t attempt this on an empty stomach. Grab snacks and meals as you go.

Share Drinks: If you’re with friends, split drinks! It still counts and it keeps you safer.

Know Your Limits: No one wants to be the person passed out in the Morocco pavilion. When you start feeling the buzz, slow down or stop.

Prepare for the Heat: Florida sun + alcohol is brutal. Wear sunscreen, hats, and take shady breaks.

And remember: Disney Cast Members have every right to refuse service to anyone who appears overly intoxicated. If you’re visibly impaired, your day could end early — or worse, you could be escorted out.

Some Safer (and Delicious!) Drink Picks at EPCOT

If you want to sip around the world without crashing halfway through, here are some of our favorite lower-alcohol or easier-drinking options:

Mexico:

Avocado Margarita at La Cava del Tequila – refreshing and not super heavy.

Norway:

Frozen Viking Coffee – a boozy coffee that’s perfect if you’re starting in the morning.

China:

Tipsy Ducks in Love – a blend of coffee, tea, bourbon, and chocolate. Great for pacing.

Germany:

Schofferhofer Grapefruit Beer – a light, fruity beer with low alcohol content.

Italy:

Bellini – peach purée and sparkling wine, super drinkable and not too heavy.

America:

Frozen Mint Julep – cool and refreshing, a lighter twist on the classic julep.

Japan:

Violet Sake – beautiful to look at, easy to sip, and not too boozy.

Morocco:

Moroccan Mule – a little stronger, but you can easily share it with a friend.

France:

La Vie en Rose Frozen Slushy – a fan favorite that feels more like a frozen treat.

United Kingdom:

Snakebite – a mix of cider and lager; you can usually request a half-pint if you want to pace yourself.

Canada:

Ottawa Apple – a whiskey cocktail that’s sweet, crisp, and shareable.

Drinking Around the World is a ton of fun when done responsibly — but like Gee Paid’s TikTok shows, it can sneak up on you if you’re not careful.

Be smart, take breaks, hydrate like crazy, and know your limits. It’s way more fun to remember your EPCOT day instead of ending it early in a wheelchair.

Cheers to a safe, fun, and magical day at EPCOT!