Finally! Disney Hints at Changing Magic Kingdom to Pre-COVID Form

Disney may be on the verge of bringing back a more classic Magic Kingdom experience, and it starts with something as simple as park hours.

A recent update to the entertainment schedule for Happily Ever After has caught the attention of longtime parkgoers. For early July 2025, the iconic fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 10:00 p.m.—a notable shift from the 9:20 p.m. start times seen in late June and most nights since the pandemic. That half-hour change may seem small at first glance, but it could be a signal that Disney is preparing to restore late-night operations, something many fans have been hoping to see return ever since 2020 changed the theme park experience.

Back before COVID-19, Magic Kingdom was known for its extended evening offerings. Summer nights often stretched late into the evening with fireworks and nighttime parades that ran past 11:00 p.m. That tradition faded over the past few years as Disney adjusted hours, entertainment, and staffing. But with this fireworks timing update, it looks like those more vibrant nights might be on their way back.

Even more interesting is the timing itself, which seems to hint at something even bigger: the possible debut of the Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away parade. If the current schedule holds, the fireworks could follow a 9:00 p.m. parade and precede an 11:00 p.m. encore—echoing the classic double-nighttime-parade structure Magic Kingdom used to embrace.

Of course, Disney hasn’t officially confirmed that Starlight is coming on July 6, but all signs are pointing that way. And beyond that, it feels like a moment of intention. With longer days in July, warmer nights, and swelling summer crowds, Disney may be trying to recapture the rhythm that once made a visit to the park after sunset such a magical memory.

The move would be more than symbolic. Extending park hours helps guests spread out their visit, reduce bottlenecks, and truly soak in the ambiance of nighttime Disney. It’s also a move that leans into nostalgia—something Disney fans often crave, especially when so many other experiences have shifted or vanished in recent years.

While we’re still waiting on official confirmation about the Starlight debut and any special preview opportunities for Cast Members or Annual Passholders, the change to the Happily Ever After schedule feels like a solid step in the right direction. Whether you’re dreaming of a nighttime parade or simply hoping for more hours to enjoy Magic Kingdom after dark, it’s clear that Disney is listening.

And maybe, just maybe, we’re starting to see a glimpse of the Magic Kingdom as it once was—late nights, glowing floats, and that sense that the magic didn’t end just because the sun went down.