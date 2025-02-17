Disney World Adds Even MORE Extended Theme Park Hours in March!

In recent weeks, many Disney fans have seen multiple articles about how the company and CEO Bob Iger are concerned about the number of guests who said they will not return to the theme parks in the near future. A large percentage of those people said that their primary reason for not coming back to Disney was that the cost was just too high.

Despite guests’ honest feedback, Disney has continued to up the price of nearly everything, including ticket prices and its controversial Lightning Lane passes.

However, it does appear that Disney has finally acknowledged that guests want to spend more time in the theme parks without paying more for After-Hours events. So, Disney has decided to extend its evening hours in both the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom at the beginning of March!

Magic Kingdom Extended Hours

March 2 – 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

March 3 – 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

March 4 – 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

March 5 – 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

March 6 – 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

March 7 – 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

March 8 – 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Animal Kingdom Extended Hours

March 2 – 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

March 3 – 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

March 4 – 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

March 5 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (no extended hours)

March 6 – 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (no extended hours)

March 7 – 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

March 8 – 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Of course, guests staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel can get into the theme parks half an hour before the official opening. It is important to note that only select rides and attractions will be open during that time. There will also only be select shopping and dining locations open during early morning hours as well.

These are not the only extended hours recently announced by Disney. The Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios also have extended evening hours this month.

Will you be taking advantage of the extended evening hours being offered at Walt Disney World in March? What is your favorite theme park to experience at night? Let us know in the comments!