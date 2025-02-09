Disney Insiders Say Company Is “Addicted to Price Hikes”, Concerned About Park Attendance Drop

For many people, a Disney vacation has always been something that is expensive, but well worth the price. Between the amazing resort hotels, the immersive rides and attractions, character dining, and stunning nighttime entertainment, it was certain to be a memorable experience.

Unfortunately, a lot has changed in a very short amount of time, and many of those same people now find themselves looking at other vacation spots, as Disney has just become way too expensive. The prices for nearly everything have skyrocketed, but the experience has remained largely the same. This has led to a lot of guests feeling they are no longer getting a good deal for what they are paying for.

Related: New Disney Price Hike Raises Concerns for Travelers: What You Need To Know

And now, a new article from The Wall Street Journal is revealing just how much Disney is concerned about its stagnant theme park attendance and whether or not they think they have out priced themselves.

According to recent surveys sent out by Disney and others, more and more guests are admitting that they will not return to the parks in the near future. The main reason for their decision? Price.

The survey found that 74% of respondents believe that experiences like cruises, amusement parks and visits to Disney resorts have become financially out of reach. The poll indicated that lower-priced nature-focused vacations are gaining ground on pricier resort and theme park trips. Among those who reported that they’ve cut back on Disney vacations, the biggest reason was cost—59% said a Disney experience had become too expensive, compared with 27% who said they weren’t interested and 14% who said they didn’t have time.