Update: Signs Are Pointing To a July Debut for Magic Kingdom’s Newest Parade

The Disney World tea leaves point to an early July opening for the Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away parade at Magic Kingdom. This will be the first time in over a decade that the Magic Kingdom has had a nighttime parade.

Disney Starlight was first announced last August at the D23 Expo. Since then, Disney has shared some of the parade’s concept art and added it to the My Disney Experience app and Disney World’s website. However, no concrete start date has been announced for the parade. So far, Disney World has only said that Disney Starlight is set to debut this summer.

Disney has made several key schedule changes for early July that point to the parade’s debut sometime after the Fourth of July. First, Disney World has blocked cast members from entering Magic Kingdom the week of July 4.

That could be because Disney expects above-average crowd levels during Independence Day; however, cast members are also blacked out from Magic Kingdom for the week after Fourth of July.

If that were the only schedule change, most fans would ignore it, but Disney has also shuffled its fireworks lineup. Happily Ever After shifted from its usual 9 p.m. slot to 9:20 for May and June. Then, Disney moved the fireworks show to 10 p.m., starting on July 6.

This suggests that Disney would run Disney Starlight twice at 9 and 11 p.m., and Happily Ever After will run in between. Yes, that means Magic Kingdom will stay open much later during the summertime.

Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away will feature parade floats with the Disney Princess, Coco, Encanto, Frozen, Moana, or the released concept art suggests.

Having said that, this is just Disney fans reading of the tea leaves; the company has yet to announce any concrete details on when Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away will make its debut. However, all signs point to an early July debut for the long-awaited Magic Kingdom parade.

