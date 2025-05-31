Disney Gives First Look Inside New Adults-Only EPCOT Lounge!

While Walt Disney might have wanted to keep alcohol out of his theme parks, that goal was shattered when EPCOT opened in 1982. The theme park’s World Showcase transported guests to different parts of the world through fun attractions, stunning visuals, customary food, and unique drinks. Since then, alcohol can be found in every Disney theme park, and enjoying the fun libations that Disney has to offer has become a highlight of many people’s vacations.

The first theme park people typically think of when asked about drinking at Disney is still EPCOT. Drinking around the world has become a big thing, and each festival hosted at the park brings a slew of new, limited-time alcoholic beverages.

Related: 3 Popular Disney Drink Recipes That You Can DIY!

Of course, every Disney theme park was designed to be a place that adults and children could enjoy together, without anyone being forced to sit on the sidelines and watch. So, of course, Disney theme parks are considered by many people to be the ultimate vacation destination for kids. In fact, some people actually believe that Disney is a place that is really just for kids and their parents.

But as many Disney adults know, you don’t need to bring kids to have a great time at the parks. Disney parks are for everyone, and a lot of adults love to spend time in the parks while having no kids in their party.

This can sometimes make the onslaught of kids in the theme parks a little overwhelming.

Related: Disney’s History With “Disney Adults”

Over the past few years, there has been some debate surrounding the creation of “adults-only” spaces within Disney parks. Some guests have said that adults should have spaces where they can escape the chaos of kids and just relax in a quieter environment. Then, there are those who argue that Disney shouldn’t exclude kids from spaces in the parks, or prevent parents from enjoying a space simply because they have kids.

However, Disney seemed to agree that giving adults their own space wasn’t a bad idea, and earlier this year, the company announced that a new lounge coming to EPCOT would only be for those 21 and older.

Adults were thrilled by this announcement, and now, we are less than one week away from the opening of that lounge — GEO-82 at EPCOT.

Related: Disney for Adults: The Case for Taking an Adults-Only Disney Cruise Line Vacation

GEO-82 is set to open on June 4 and will offer a number of stunning drinks and mouthwatering small plates that are perfect for sharing. Guests can indulge in options like Truffled Ahi Tuna, Jumbo Lump Crab Gâteau, Brown Butter Old Fashioned, Peach Shrub Whiskey Smash, and Brulée Banana Highball, to name a few.

With just days to go before the opening, Disney is finally giving us a first look inside the new area, which will be located inside Spaceship Earth!

The space looks absolutely stunning, and guests are sure to feel relaxed in this upscale lounge.

Let’s take a look!

When GEO-82 opens, it will not just offer delicious libations and scrumptious dishes throughout the day, but it will also offer an amazing Luminous fireworks experience.

Guests will be seated at private tables by GEO-82’s large window, where they will be served champagne and exclusive cocktails, along with a selection of bite-sized eats before the show starts. Once Luminous begins, guests will get to watch the nighttime spectacular while nibbling on sweet treats.

Space is limited at this event, and reservations are required, and the cost is $179 per person.

While reservations are not required at most places in Walt Disney World, they will be required in order to enjoy GEO-82. Guests will also be required to show identification to prove their age.

You can check out GEO-82’s food and drink menu and make your reservations by clicking here.

Are you excited for EPCOT to open its new adults-only space? Do you think Disney parks should have more adults-only areas? What adults-only experiences would you like Disney to consider? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!