Disney World Shifts Course, Makes the Parks for Adults Again

Walt Disney World Resort is making waves in 2025 by catering to a wide variety of guests. While offering some of its best discounts to families with children, the company is also doubling down on offerings designed for the grown-up crowd, including an adult-only lounge at EPCOT.

One of Walt Disney World Resort’s most anticipated additions this year is the adult-only dining location at EPCOT: GEO-82. The name references the iconic geodesic dome of Spaceship Earth and the park’s opening date, October 1, 1982. This new upscale lounge will be an exclusive space for guests 21 and older.

GEO-82 promises to offer “modern and innovative” cocktails and “globally influenced” small plates, with the internationally inspired menu possibly paying homage to EPCOT’s World Showcase. Although the lounge was originally described as a “zen space for families to gather and enjoy refreshments,” the latest information makes it clear that it will be adults-only.

On Wednesday, Disney officials shared more details about the lounge with WDWNT. Creatives behind the new venue revealed that guests will enter GEO-82 through a tunnel. They also shared that the bar menu is “bourbon-heavy.”

Because of the limited space, reservations will be required for GEO-82. As described on Walt Disney World Resort’s official website, the lounge is set to be “a sophisticated hideaway nestled within the iconic geodesic sphere at EPCOT,” where guests can experience “global flavors blended with culinary artistry in classic cocktails and small plates.”

Though an official opening date hasn’t been confirmed, construction on GEO-82 is underway, and Walt Disney World Resort anticipates the lounge will open before summer 2025. Magic Kingdom Park is also introducing a family-friendly Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge later this year, showing that Disney is balancing its dining experiences for all audiences.

Should Walt Disney World Resort have more adult-only spaces? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments!