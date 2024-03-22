Disney for Adults: The Case for Taking an Adults-Only Disney Cruise Line Vacation

We’ve shared the benefits of visiting the Disney Parks as adults without kids, but with Disney, the vacation possibilities are endless. Amazing experiences on Disney vacations go beyond visits to theme parks and resort hotels, and because of this, we want to share even more benefits of taking Disney vacations without kids.

You may know of the incredible accommodations that Disney provides to families aboard Disney Cruise Line. But what if you’re planning a Disney Cruise Line vacation without kids? We’re sharing our top tips for taking an adults-only Disney cruise so you can experience all of the relaxation provided by Disney Cruise Line without any of the potential worries or stress. Here’s how you can experience relaxation, fun, and one-of-a-kind experiences on an adults-only vacation aboard Disney Cruise Line.

There Aren’t Kids All Over the Ship

Of course, if you don’t like being around kids, then any Disney vacation is probably not the trip for you. But if you’re concerned that you’ll be surrounded by kids 24/7, don’t be. Disney Cruise Line accommodates for every age group. Kids of all ages can spend time in the ships’ kids clubs, and adults can take advantage of their own exclusive areas, like adults-only pools, lounges, and night clubs. There are plenty of areas on each of the four Disney Cruise Line ships where adults can spend time without worrying about being around children.

You Can Experience Fine Dining

You may think your cruise will only include all-you-can-eat buffets and unlimited ice cream. While those options were certainly be there, you’ll also have access to some epic fine dining experiences. If you’re planning on taking an adults-only Disney cruise, you’ve got to book a reservation at either Palo or Remy, two of the fine dining restaurants on Disney cruise ships. Palo, which feature Italian cuisine, is on all four of the Disney Cruise Line ships, while French-focused Remy is currently only found on the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. However, at an additional cost, both restaurants offer an elevated standard of dining. If you want to add some romance or upscale dining to your Disney cruise, these are the places to do so.

The Spa Experiences Are Relaxing and Unforgettable

While on a Disney cruise, you will already feel transported to a whole new world of magic, wonder, dreams, and fantasy. But a day at the spa will take your vacation to a new level of relaxation. Booking a treatment at the Senses Spa or experiencing the Rainforest Room will turn your Disney vacation into a relaxing paradise.

The Nightly Entertainment Includes Broadway-Caliber Shows

If you’re a fan of nighttime entertainment whenever you visit the Disney Parks, then you’ll love sailing aboard Disney Cruise Line. The nighttime entertainment on Disney cruise ships offers Broadway-style musicals, and we can’t get enough of them. While these are enjoyable for kids, adults may appreciate these shows even more. You can watch your favorite Disney tales come to life onstage and delight in the awesome twists and original touches that Disney Cruise Line adds to these beloved stories.

Your Vacation Can Have That All-Inclusive Feel

The best part? Your Disney Cruise Line vacation will have an all-inclusive, stress-free feel. That means that when you finish paying for your Disney cruise, you’ve pretty much paid for every experience (besides alcoholic beverages, spa services, specialty dining and gratuities). So as you enjoy your breakfast buffet, room service, pool time, and nightly entertainment, you can feel at ease knowing it has already been paid for. Your vacation can feel all-inclusive and you can eliminate sticker shock before you even board the ship. We love Disney Cruise Line for the relaxed, laid-back feel it has for a Disney vacation, and we’re sure you will, too.

Have you ever been on an adults-only Disney cruise vacation? Share your experiences with us!