Disney Adults have once again sparked a debate online, with some users warning others never to marry an adult who loves Disney.

Disney Adults are easy punching bags on social media. Time and time again, fans’ earnest love for Disney parks and movies has led to widespread cyberbullying. One so-called Disney Adult was made fun of for crying when she met Goofy, her father’s favorite character, for the first time since her dad died.

Another was made into a meme when she cried the first time she walked into a Disney park after the COVID-19 pandemic closures.

This month, X (formerly Twitter) user @thechosenberg shared a screenshot from a Reddit post in which a husband asked if he was an “asshole” for deciding not to travel because his wife “made reservations for Disney again.”

Can’t marry a Disney Adult and complain when they do Disney Adult things

The Redditor and his wife, Jess, take one or two vacations annually. But Jess reportedly “only wants to go to Disney World.” The couple has taken nine trips to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

This year, the Redditor suggested that they visit Hawaii instead of Walt Disney World Resort.

“Jess mumbled a halfhearted answer and walked away,” he recalled. “A few days later, she approached me, saying that she made hotel reservations for Hawaii.”

The problem? Jess made reservations at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina on the island of O’ahu. Her choice made her husband decide “not to travel” whatsoever.

The post amassed widespread attention, garnering hundreds of heated replies.

“Being an adult in a relationship also means compromising and not just taking trips only you want to take, especially when he’s already gone with you nine times,” @Bogey_Zero argued.

“Do people literally have zero desire to explore the world?” @bexpoddy replied. “I cannot fathom this at all. There are pyramids, reefs, jungles, cities and cultures and cuisines… Why seal yourself inside a cartoon and experience nothing else? My brain is farting!”

Still, others felt that Jess made a fair compromise.

“I see nothing wrong here,” said @tweetAC23. “It’s a compromise and it’s Hawaii (like it was suggested). Who cares what hotel it is.”

“I stayed down the road from the aulani hotel and went there for breakfast,” @EileenKelly replied. “It is a lovely hotel on the beach, and while there are disney oriented things to do there are also tons of ‘regular’ things you would do on a hawaiian vacation. It’s nowhere near being in a theme park.”

