Police Drag Topless Woman Out of Disneyland California

The Anaheim Police Department was recently captured on video making an unusual arrest at Disneyland Resort. In the clip, police officers and Disney security cast members escorted a partially topless woman out of the Southern California theme park.

On Thursday, the Instagram account @anaheimchisme shared a clip of the arrest at Disneyland Resort. In the short video, Anaheim Police Department officers and Disneyland Resort security cast members handcuffed a woman whose chest was half-exposed after her tube top appeared to have fallen down. The woman seemed to resist a bit as officers dragged her out of the esplanade between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Because the video was taken in the esplanade, it’s unclear whether the woman was first apprehended in Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park. It seems unlikely that she was in the Downtown Disney District, because the esplanade is closer to the theme parks, and Downtown Disney is closer to the Disneyland Resort exit.

Disney did not make a public statement about this arrest.

Strangely, this isn’t the first nudity at Disneyland Resort this year. Last month, a Canadian man was arrested and removed from Disneyland Park after stripping naked and climbing the Tiana’s Palace Quick Service restaurant in New Orleans Square. This incident drew attention after multiple videos emerged on social media.

But perhaps the most viral nudity incident at Disneyland Resort occurred in November 2023, when a man climbed out of his “it’s a small world” boat and began climbing around the attraction. He eventually stripped naked and, as fellow guests and Disney cast members begged him to get back on board, swam around the ride’s water.

The Anaheim Police Department eventually arrested the 26-year-old man, who was also banned from Disneyland Resort. He was later charged with indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance, though it’s unclear whether he faced legal consequences.

