Disney Chairman To Take Over for Bob Iger This Summer, Company Confirms

Disney executive Josh D’Amaro is taking over for Bob Iger at an event this summer.

Related: The Countdown Is On for Disney’s Next Big Event

The Walt Disney Company has confirmed it will once again be participating in the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference. The conference will be held on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, and while it’s not surprising to hear that Disney will be in attendance, there is one notable change from last year: its representative.

At last year’s conference, Disney was represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Bob Iger. However, in 2025, Iger will be replaced by Disney Parks and Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro. This may seem like dull information to the uninitiated, but it could provide a glimpse into the inner workings of The Walt Disney Company as it continues its search for its next leader.

Disney has made it clear it is currently looking for a successor to Bob Iger, whose time at the company is coming to an end. D’Amaro is seen as a potential frontrunner, though Disney has not officially shared anything about candidates. In 2023, former CFO Christine McCarthy represented Disney at the conference.

Related: Former Disneyland Location Demolished and Torn Apart After Nearly 20 Years

Bob Iger has served as CEO of The Walt Disney Company for decades, though through separate terms. Iger first became CEO of Disney in 2005, going on to lead the company through some of its most challenging and rewarding times. Under Iger, Disney purchased Lucasfilm and Marvel Entertainment, two properties that continue to lead the brunt of Disney’s entertainment output.

Disney’s theme parks also expanded heavily under Iger’s leadership, with the company creating some of its most popular and well-received rides and attractions. In 2017, Pandora – The World of Avatar opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a land that set a new bar when it comes to themed and immersive theme park lands.

This bar was set high again with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which officially opened in 2019 at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. However, Disney’s Star Wars expansion would be the last major one under Iger for the time being, with the longtime executive stepping away from his post after 15 years.

Bob Chapek, Iger’s successor, was named CEO in 2020, taking Disney into an exciting new era. Chapek’s time as CEO would be marred by some of the most controversial moments The Walt Disney Company has ever seen, though the executive’s biggest hurdle would be adapting to the unprecedented global outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

Chapek’s turn as CEO would ultimately end in 2022, with Bob Iger penning a deal to return to the company he had “retired” from just years prior. Iger is set to stay at Disney until 2026, with all eyes and ears waiting for Disney to announce its new leader.

To catch this conference live, visit www.disney.com/investors.

Will you be tuning into this conference? Who do you think should lead The Walt Disney Company?