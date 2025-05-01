Disney World Makes BIG Change to Hotel Parking!

There are so many things that make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation a truly memorable experience — from the rides and attractions to the nighttime spectaculars, character meet-and-greets, fun merchandise, delicious dining experiences, and more. There are nearly three dozen hotel options, and more than 400 dining spots throughout the resort, which can seem overwhelming, but you’re sure to find something everyone will enjoy!

And now, guests visiting Disney World can find dining at certain spots even easier than before!

One of the biggest dining issues for guests — aside from getting in-demand reservations from popular restaurants — is parking at the Disney hotel where they have the reservation.

Parking at Disney-owned hotels is complimentary, which in the past has led to some guests lying about having a reservation so they could park at the hotels for free and then visit the theme parks. This led Disney to change its rules so that only guests who have hotel reservations can park in the designated parking lots.

This became a big issue with guests who had dining reservations and would drive over to the hotel only to find out they were not allowed to park there. There was also confusion because sometimes security would allow guests to park, and other times, they would be turned away.

Now, it looks like dining at one deluxe Disney World hotel just got a whole lot easier!

According to X (formerly Twitter) user Jeremy (@mainstmagic), guests will be able to park at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort if they want to dine at locations that don’t take reservations! This includes Tambu Lounge, Trader Sam’s, and Wailulu Bar & Grill, which is located at the Polynesian Bungalows.

HUGE NEWS!! (And maybe even breaking?) Starting today, guests are now allowed to park AT the Poly if they are dining at Wailulu, Tambu, or Trader Sam’s starting at 2pm until close!! Now there is no excuse to not visit 3 of the best spots on property!

Jeremy said that a Disney cast member who works at Wailulu Bar & Grill relayed the information to him. Jeremy said that Wailulu has been struggling, and it appears that Disney decided to change the parking rules to attract more guests to the relatively new restaurant.

Polynesian Village has one of the most popular dining spots on property, ‘Ohana, which is particularly popular at dinner time. Guests can’t get enough of the ‘Ohana Noodles and Pork Dumplings. However, reservations can be extremely difficult to get, but did you know that Tambu Lounge also sells the nodles and dumplings?!

Tambu Lounge is located at the front of ‘Ohana and is the perfect spot to relax and enjoy a delicious meal if you can’t get into ‘Ohana’s all-you-care-to-eat dinner service.

If you are visiting Disney World and plan on driving to your dining reservation, it is important to find out the parking situation. A Guest Services cast member at your hotel should be able to help you. You can also call Disney guest services and ask them about the parking situation.

We do not know if other Disney World hotels will be altering their parking rules in the future.

Do you love dining at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort? What is your favorite restaurant at Walt Disney World? Do you think all hotels should allow guests who dine there to park for free? Share your thoughts in the comments!