Disney Cuts Free Parking Source From Guests, Effective Immediately

Disney Springs has long been a vibrant hub of shopping, dining, and entertainment at Walt Disney World, attracting millions of visitors each year. Whether you’re heading there to shop for Disney-exclusive merchandise, enjoy a meal at one of the world-class restaurants, or catch a film at the multiplex theater, it’s a destination that offers something for everyone.

However, for those driving, navigating the parking situation at Disney Springs has become a bit more complex as the property continues to evolve.

While it’s easy to take Disney’s free transportation options to get to Disney Springs, many guests choose to drive, particularly those staying at hotels outside Disney World or visiting for specific experiences. Parking, however, can quickly become a headache, especially during peak times.

The complex is home to numerous parking areas—each catering to different sections of the property. Here’s a breakdown:

Parking Options at Disney Springs

Lime Garage: Located closer to the Marketplace area, this garage has plenty of spaces, but it can fill up fast during peak hours.

Orange Garage: Situated near the West Side and Town Center, it's a highly convenient spot, but can become crowded quickly.

Grapefruit Garage: Also located near the Marketplace area, this garage provides an alternative to Lime but still fills up during busy periods.

Lemon Lot: Close to the Rainforest Café area, this surface lot is typically a little less crowded.

Watermelon Lot: Found near the Cirque du Soleil area, this lot offers easy access to entertainment options.

Strawberry Lot: Located closer to the West Side area, this lot is convenient for those attending events in that area.

Disney Springs offers some of the largest parking garages in the Orlando area, with garages like Lime and Orange featuring over 3,000 spaces. While these spaces are ample, it’s always a good idea to take a picture of your parking spot so you can find your car again, especially after a full day of shopping and entertainment.

The Cost of Parking at Disney Springs

Perhaps the most appealing part of parking at Disney Springs is that it’s free. Unlike the Disney theme parks and overnight resort parking, Disney Springs does not charge for parking. However, it’s important to note that valet parking was discontinued in late 2023, so guests must now rely on self-parking.

Handicapped Parking at Disney Springs

For guests with mobility issues, each parking garage and lot at Disney Springs features designated handicapped parking spaces. These spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis and require a valid disability permit.

Charging Your Electric Vehicle

For those driving electric vehicles, Disney Springs is equipped with EV charging stations. These stations are located in the following garages:

Lime Garage: 5th floor

Orange Garage: 5th floor

Grapefruit Garage: 3rd floor

Does It Matter Where You Park?

Local Orlando residents, in particular, have strong preferences for which garage they favor. However, for most visitors, it doesn’t matter too much where you park. If you plan on exploring multiple areas of Disney Springs, it’s often easiest to park in the first available spot.

If you’re visiting specific attractions, such as the AMC theater or a restaurant in the West Side area, you may want to park in the garage or lot that is closest to your destination.

The Orange Garage Closure: A Looming Challenge for Parking at Disney Springs

Starting January 13, 2025, Disney Springs will begin a major refurbishment of the Orange Garage, one of the key parking areas for guests. This closure will see levels 3, 4, and 5 of the garage temporarily unavailable as upgrades are made to improve lighting and other aspects of the structure.

While Disney has not provided an official timeline for the completion of the project, the closures are expected to last for an extended period, causing potential disruptions to parking availability.

Why the Closure Could Have a Larger Impact on Walt Disney World Visitors

As parking at Disney Springs already fills up quickly, particularly during peak shopping seasons, the Orange Garage closure could have significant ripple effects. In recent months, Disney Springs has experienced a surge in traffic, with all parking lots filling to capacity during the busiest times.

The closure of one of the largest garages at the complex could make it even more challenging for guests to find parking, especially in the West Side and Town Center areas, which the Orange Garage services.

This also presents a potential issue for guests planning to visit other parts of Walt Disney World. As the busiest times at Disney Springs coincide with peak visitation at the theme parks and resorts, parking congestion could extend beyond Disney Springs and into the surrounding areas.

Recent instances, such as all Disney Springs parking lots filling to capacity in the evenings, have already raised concerns about the ability to manage parking at other locations, like the theme parks.

With fewer available spaces, visitors may face longer wait times to park, or in some cases, might be forced to park further from their intended destination, leading to longer walks or the need for additional transportation.

For guests who are planning to drive to Disney Springs during the closure, it may be a good idea to explore other parking options like the Lime or Grapefruit Garages, which are close by and could offer more availability. Alternatively, relying on Disney’s extensive bus and boat transportation network could help alleviate parking frustrations.

What Does the Future Hold for Parking at Disney Springs?

As Walt Disney World continues to expand and evolve, the pressure on parking at Disney Springs and other areas of the resort is likely to grow. With parking demand already outstripping supply during peak times, the need for solutions—whether it be through expanded garages, improved parking technology, or further investments in alternative transportation options—has never been more pressing.

For now, guests heading to Disney Springs in the coming months should be prepared for possible parking delays and consider arriving early or using Disney’s other transportation options. While the Orange Garage renovations are a welcome upgrade in the long term, the short-term challenges for parking could make Disney Springs a more difficult destination for some visitors.

In conclusion, the upcoming closure of the Orange Garage is a clear reminder of how parking, often an overlooked aspect of the Walt Disney World experience, can have a ripple effect on overall guest satisfaction. As parking availability becomes more scarce, those visiting Disney Springs will need to plan ahead to ensure their trip is as smooth as possible.