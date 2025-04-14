Naked Canadian Man Handcuffed After Showing Genitals to Thousands of Kids at Disneyland

When you visit Disneyland Resort, there are certain things you expect to see: Mickey ears, magical moments, fireworks over Sleeping Beauty Castle, and the warm glow of nostalgia that comes with walking down Main Street, U.S.A.

What you definitely don’t expect to see? A naked man causing mayhem in the middle of New Orleans Square.

The Incident That Shocked Guests

On the evening of April 12, a Reddit user, LAZERPANDA15, shared their firsthand account of the unexpected chaos at Disneyland Park. According to the user, they were visiting New Orleans Square when a commotion began to unfold near River Belle Terrace and Tiana’s Palace.

A group of guests—described by the Original Poster (OP) as “moms”—began blocking off a section of the area, insisting no children be allowed nearby. Guests soon noticed the River Belle Terrace patio was being evacuated as well.

At the center of the disruption? A man who had reportedly removed all of his clothing and was walking around the area completely nude.

Disneytitan posted the video which you can see below, but just be warned that there isn’t any censoring.

Scaling Trees and Climbing Buildings

The naked man emerged from one of the back sidestreets and began scaling a nearby tree as security struggled to control the situation. The OP recalled, “I couldn’t stop staring, but that is when my spouse said ‘Hey, you gotta stop staring. Our kid is going to see this. Let’s go.’ And said kid was looking for the source of all the hubbub, but she did not see the guy.”

Shortly after, the man reportedly climbed on top of Tiana’s Palace—still nude—and began shouting from the rooftop. One Instagram user commented, “He climbed up the stairs then walked along to the roof, then was on the canopy. Screaming ‘I am exposing myself to expose…’ but the commenter couldn’t hear the rest because she got ushered away.”

Another guest added, “We were under the canopy eating beignets! Security was herding him.”

Guests React on Social Media

Several guests expressed shock and disgust over the incident on Instagram and Reddit:

“Was waiting in line for the train. Turned around and saw a nude man flailing everything on top of Tiana’s,” one person commented on a video.

“I was there last night,” another user wrote. “All the commotion makes sense now.”

“So disgusting—it’s supposed to be an enjoyable place for kids,” a fourth commenter stated.

Another guest noted, “He started talking about sexual violence and that he was going to hurt himself and it scared her kid a LOT.”

Arrest and Charges Confirmed

Since the initial eyewitness reports, authorities have confirmed that the man was arrested on the evening of April 12 in New Orleans Square. According to the Anaheim Police Department, the man is a Canadian citizen and was taken into custody for trespassing, public nudity, and being under the influence of narcotics.

No guests or cast members were injured during the incident.

Not the First Time

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a nude guest has disrupted Disneyland operations. Just days after Thanksgiving in 2023, a man stripped down and wandered through the “it’s a small world” attraction in Fantasyland. That individual was eventually arrested after climbing into restricted areas of the ride and charged with public indecency and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Security presence increased around the ride in the days following that incident.

Will the Guest Be Banned for Life?

Many commenters speculated that the guest involved in this latest incident will be banned for life from Disney parks. Disneyland has a long-standing policy of issuing permanent bans to guests who break park rules in dangerous or disturbing ways, particularly when the safety or wellbeing of others is at risk.

Others believe the men in black shirts seen during the incident were likely undercover police officers who assisted with the arrest.

A Reminder for Park Safety

Disney parks are designed to provide a safe and magical experience for guests of all ages. If you ever witness dangerous or suspicious behavior during your visit, notify a cast member or security immediately.

Have you ever witnessed a similar situation at a theme park?