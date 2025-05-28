NEW: Disney World Announces New Travel Restrictions for Its Most Loyal Customers

Disney World is updating its theme park rules for its most loyal fans.

It’s always exciting when Disney announces a new addition to its theme parks, with 2025 being one of the biggest years for new developments and projects. Guests have multiple large-scale expansions to look forward to, both in Walt Disney World and Disneyland, though the former is seeing the most changes by far.

This summer, Walt Disney World will introduce its newest in-park parade, Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away. The new Magic Kingdom parade launches on July 20, 2025, and is the first year-round nighttime parade the park has seen in nearly a decade.

While there’s lots of excitement, Disney World travelers should be aware of new restrictions before the parade’s debut this summer.

Disney World Adds New Restrictions For Annual Passholders

Beginning July 20, Annual Passholders are required to have a theme park reservation for Magic Kingdom for the entire day, even after 2 p.m. This marks a pretty significant change for Walt Disney World, as passholders have been able to visit the parks without a reservation after 2 p.m. since 2023.

Passholders will still be able to visit the other parks, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom after 2 p.m. without needing a reservation.

Before July 20

Passholders can visit Magic Kingdom on select Good-to-Go days without a reservation (Saturdays and Sundays excluded). Passholders can visit EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom after 2 p.m. without a reservation.

Starting July 20

Passholders will need a reservation to visit Magic Kingdom, even after 2 p.m. Passholders can still visit EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom after 2 p.m. without reservations.

Theme park reservations are limited and depend on availability. Blockout dates apply.

Over the last several months, Disney has shared more small bits of information and concept art for the parade. Disney first announced Disney Starlight during its D23 event in 2024. The excitement for this new parade is palpable, both in person and online, with fans going wild anytime a new show, parade, or other event is unveiled for the Disney theme parks.

Some of the films guests can expect to see represented in the various floats of Disney Starlight include Coco, Wish, Encanto, and Moana. Encanto and Coco will soon become an even bigger part of the Disney parks, with new attractions now in progress.

Earlier this year, half of DinoLand U.S.A. closed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Eventually, this prehistoric area will be paved over to make room for a new land inspired by South America. One of the headlining attractions of this new land will be based on Encanto, a first for Walt Disney World.

A Coco-themed ride is currently being developed for the Disneyland Resort in California. Based on concept art, the attraction appears to be a heavily themed boat ride similar to Pirates of the Caribbean. However, Disneyland’s Coco ride is likely to feature far more advanced technology and effects, making it one fans won’t want to miss.

In 2023, Disney opened its first theme park attraction based on Moana, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. The interactive walkthrough experience is far from a thrilling roller coaster or immersive dark ride, but it still offers quite a bit of fun and Disney magic.

Aside from these new Coco and Encanto attractions, Disneyland is also set to get its own version of Pandora – The World of Avatar. The first version of this land, based on James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, opened at Walt Disney World in 2017 and has been a massive hit for the resort ever since.

Are you looking forward to Walt Disney World’s new Starlight Parade?