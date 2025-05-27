Disney Is Closing One of Its Largest Orlando Fast-Food Restaurants Next Month

One of Disney World’s largest quick-service eateries is on the chopping block.

Related: Families Pulling Back Holiday Plans Ahead of Disney’s Christmas Announcement

The Disney theme parks are about to undergo some of the most significant changes they’ve ever seen in the coming years, with numerous large-scale transformations and overhauls on the horizon. Disney laid out most of its immediate plans during the company’s D23 event in 2024, announcing big changes for its Florida and California theme parks.

While updates are definitely on the way for Disneyland, most of these plans directly involve Walt Disney World. Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom are both set to receive new rides, attractions, and entire lands, some based on world-renowned franchises like Indiana Jones, Encanto, and Cars.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will receive some of the largest changes of them all. Muppets Courtyard, an area of the park featuring Jim Henson’s cast of colorful puppet critters, is set to close to make way for a new land based on Pixar’s Monsters Inc. Not everybody is thrilled with Disney’s plans, especially when it comes to the closure of Muppet*Vision 3D, the headlining attraction of Muppets Courtyard.

However, in the midst of all of these changes, fans will also be saying goodbye to one of Disney World’s largest fast-food locations.

PizzeRizzo Closing June 7 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Related: 10 Wildest Disney World Guests of 2025 (So Far)—All Caught on Camera

PizzeRizzo, a quick-service pizza restaurant, is fast, cheesy, and (relatively) cheap, making it an excellent choice for guests looking to make the most of their time and money inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While certainly not to the same culinary standard as other popular Disney World restaurants, PizzeRizzo isn’t trying to impress; rather, it simply provides a nice, relaxing place to grab a bite to eat.

The restaurant itself is made to look like it was plucked right from an unassuming New York City street, with PizzeRizzo’s interior featuring a quiet, large, and comfortable eating space, much different than what else is featured at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Of course, a lot of this place’s charm lies within PizzeRizzo’s Muppet theming. Diners will find all kinds of Easter eggs and references to The Muppets inside and out, with the name of the restaurant itself offering a clue as to who owns and operates this joint (Rizzo the Rat). It’s quick, it’s cheesy; it’s “rat pizza.”

However, PizzeRizzo will be closing on June 7, 2025, along with the rest of Muppets Courtyard as Disney’s Hollywood Studios begins its massive, multi-year transformation.

Related: Intense Disney Thrill Ride Closed off From Guests After Suffering Multiple Breakdowns

Eventually, this area of the park will be converted into a new one known as Monstropolis, the fictional city seen in the original Monsters Inc. film. Exact details and timelines for Disney World’s new Monstropolis project are unknown. Guests can expect to see construction walls come up after Muppets Courtyard closes this summer.

Mama Melrose Ristorante Italiano, a sit-down eatery also found in Muppets Courtyard, closed permanently earlier in May.

Disney has not stated what buildings and locations will survive the renovation, but PizzeRizzo, Mama Melrose, and Muppet*Vision 3D are all marking their exit from the park. These locations have been a part of Disney’s Hollywood Studios for decades, harkening back to when the park’s main focus was on moviemaking.

In 2025, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is more concerned with bringing the world of Disney’s most iconic movies to life rather than immersing guests in all of the behind-the-scenes magic, but certain attractions still offer a glimmer of the park’s original focus.

Live shows like Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage are both still big parts of the park, as is Fantasmic, Hollywood Studios’ nightly fireworks extravaganza.

To stay updated on all things Walt Disney World, make sure you stay tuned here at Inside the Magic.

Will you miss PizzeRizzo and Muppets Courtyard?