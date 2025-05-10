10 Wildest Disney World Guests of 2025 (So Far)—All Caught on Camera

Disney World is supposed to be a place where the magic never ends—where families laugh together, memories are made, and the biggest stress you face is choosing between a churro or a Mickey pretzel. But every now and then, someone decides to go completely off-script. And let’s just say, 2025 has delivered more than its fair share of guest chaos.

Whether it’s a bizarre stunt for social media, a full-blown meltdown in front of Cinderella Castle, or something that ends with security stepping in, there’s been no shortage of jaw-dropping moments. It’s almost like some guests forget they’re in the middle of a theme park filled with kids, characters, and carefully crafted storytelling—and not starring in their own personal drama series.

Now, Disney security has seen just about everything. But this year’s incidents have pushed the limits. We’re talking about people climbing iconic park landmarks, causing ride shutdowns, making bomb threats (yes, really), and even jumping into fountains mid-song. It’s as if some folks saw the park map and thought, “Challenge accepted.”

The truth is, this kind of behavior doesn’t just make for a crazy headline—it messes up the experience for everyone else. While most guests are just trying to soak up the pixie dust, these few bad apples leave a trail of disruption behind them. Disney’s been cracking down harder in response, with bans, arrests, and increased enforcement across the parks.

So, if you’re ready for a mix of bizarre, reckless, and just plain ridiculous, here are the 10 craziest guest moments at Disney World so far this year. Buckle up—because some of these are seriously wild.

These Disney World Guests Took It Way Too Far

1. Scaling the Tree of Life

In May, a guest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom was caught on video climbing the iconic Tree of Life. The footage, shared widely on social media, showed the individual ascending the tree’s intricate carvings, prompting onlookers to speculate about potential lifetime bans for such behavior.

2. Cocaine Confiscated at Magic Kingdom

Back in April, a Florida man attempting to enter Magic Kingdom was arrested after security discovered cocaine hidden in his wallet. He admitted to using the drug due to work-related stress. As a result, he faced charges and reportedly received a ban from all Disney properties.

3. Fountain Dive at EPCOT

During a visit to EPCOT, a guest took the “Drink Around the World” challenge to another level by jumping into the American Adventure Pavilion fountain while singing the national anthem. The incident, captured on TikTok, led to the guest being escorted out by security.

The ending is exactly what you’d expect. pic.twitter.com/3hh587m9zT — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) May 12, 2025

4. False Bomb Threat Halts Monorail

A guest caused a significant disruption by making a fake bomb threat, leading to the shutdown of Disney’s monorail system. Although the individual was arrested, the state attorney’s office later declined to pursue charges.

5. Unauthorized Exploration of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Earlier this month, a man exited his log on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and wandered the ride for quite a while allegedly looking for his hat, ignoring Cast Members’ instructions. The ride was halted, causing significant delays for other guests. This is the second time an incident like this has occurred.

@faith1213hill Mama was just trying to get a cute video of us coming down the drop…Instead, she caught this man risking it all for a hat. The ride had to be stopped. We all got evacuated.😭 Disney rules: Keep your arms, legs, and common sense inside the ride at all times! #TianasBayouAdventure #DisneyWorld #MagicKingdom #TianasBayouAdventure #HatGate ♬ original sound – ✨FAITH_TrustAndPixieDust✨

6. More Unauthorized Exploration of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Back in March, another guest took their child out of the log and reportedly explored the ride for more than 40 minutes.

7. Altercation Over Fireworks Viewing Spot

Frustrated over a lack of viewing space for the fireworks, a Tennessee man assaulted a security guard. He was arrested and charged with felony battery.

8. Child Abuse Incident at Hotel

A guest was arrested after allegedly strangling a child at a Disney World hotel. He pleaded not guilty to third-degree felony charges of child abuse and battery by strangulation. According to the report, alcohol was a factor.

9. Shoplifting at Pop Century Resort

In March, a man was arrested for petit theft at the Everything Pop shopping and dining venue inside Disney’s Pop Century Resort. Guests witnessed the arrest as police took the suspect into custody.

9. Vandalism on Iconic Rides

Guests caused significant damage to multiple Disney World rides, leaving areas completely unrecognizable. The vandalism outraged fans and required extensive repairs. This isn’t one specific instance, but rather one that has occurred over and over again. Unfortunately, this is becoming a disturbing trend of guest behavior that, frankly, needs to be stopped.

It’s Time for Disney World Guests To Be More Respectful

At the end of the day, Disney World isn’t just a vacation destination—it’s a shared experience. Every ride, every show, every fireworks display is something thousands of people look forward to, often planning and saving for months or even years. When a handful of guests act out—whether it’s climbing a restricted area, getting into fights, or deliberately causing ride delays—it disrupts that experience for everyone else.

Disney Cast Members work hard to create a seamless, safe, and magical environment. They aren’t just handing out churros or checking seatbelts—they’re managing crowd control, ensuring safety protocols are followed, and dealing with intense heat and long hours, all while keeping a smile on their face. The last thing they need is to deal with grown adults throwing tantrums or behaving recklessly.

Respect doesn’t cost a thing. Follow the rules. Treat others—especially employees and fellow guests—with kindness. Keep your frustrations in check. And remember that you’re surrounded by families with young kids who are soaking everything in. Being a good guest doesn’t mean being perfect—it just means being considerate.