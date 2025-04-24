Child Strangled by Older Disney World Guest, Mother Calls for Police, Leading To Disturbing Arrest

Families go to Walt Disney World to escape, to find joy, and to create lifelong memories; not to see a disturbing Disney World arrest at a hotel.

But for one mother and daughter, a dream getaway turned into a nightmare—one that left emotional scars and triggered criminal charges.

From Laughs to Panic: A Shocking Turn of Events at Disney World After Disturbing Arrest

Even at Walt Disney World, often hailed as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” reality has a way of breaking through the fairy dust. Despite the enchanting music, smiling cast members, and storybook settings, the parks are not immune to the darker sides of human behavior.

Arrests, fights, and disturbing incidents like the recent child abuse case at Saratoga Springs Resort serve as jarring reminders that beneath the magic, Disney World is still a public space—one where emotions can boil over, conflicts can arise, and serious crimes can occur.

It’s a place built on dreams, but it’s visited by real people with real struggles, and sometimes, that contrast creates moments that are anything but magical. It all unfolded in one of Disney’s most serene and family-friendly resorts: Saratoga Springs. What could lead to a scene so violent in the middle of the “Most Magical Place on Earth”?

Young Woman Strangled at Disney Resort Hotel

It was April 2 when Patrick Young, a 36-year-old from St. Marys, Georgia, joined his girlfriend and her daughter for a vacation to Walt Disney World. The trio had been living together for about a year, and a family trip to Disney might’ve seemed like a step toward making cherished memories. But what began as a typical day at the resort quickly spiraled into chaos.

According to the arrest report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol was a factor. Young had been drinking earlier that day when, at some point, his interaction with the child crossed a horrifying line. The child later told authorities, “I’m not positive what started it but he grabbed me around my neck and started choking me with his forearm.” She initially believed it was a joke—until she realized she couldn’t breathe.

She began to panic, tapping on his arm for release. Her mother, witnessing her daughter’s face turning blue, screamed at Young to stop. Only after 10 to 15 seconds did he finally let her go.

The child collapsed, gasping for air.

“That Sounds Like a Liberal [Expletive]”: When Political Insults Replace Remorse

Instead of remorse, what followed was rage—misplaced and chilling. According to the arrest report, Young became defensive and irate when confronted. He lashed out verbally, accusing the distressed mother and child of being “liberal [expletives].”

“I told the girls to grab their things and we would go,” the mother told deputies. But Young wasn’t done. “He started yelling at everyone about literally anything and everything he could,” the child added.

The family quickly reported the incident, and the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.

When deputies arrived, Young attempted to downplay the situation. He told authorities it was merely horseplay and that he didn’t realize anything was wrong until his girlfriend shouted and called the police. Despite no visible bruises, deputies noted that the child had puffy cheeks and had clearly been crying.

Why This Matters: The Hidden Trauma Behind the Headlines

On the surface, this might seem like just another disturbing vacation incident. But at its core lies something deeper—and more alarming. Child abuse isn’t always visible. It doesn’t always leave marks. But it does leave trauma.

And when this trauma happens in a place meant to feel safe and magical, the psychological toll deepens. Saratoga Springs is a picturesque Disney resort where families expect to find peace, not police. This incident challenges the illusion of invincibility that many associate with theme park vacations.

There’s also a cultural undercurrent: the use of inflammatory political rhetoric as a smokescreen for abusive behavior. Instead of accepting responsibility, Young deflected with politically charged insults—weaponizing ideology in a moment that required accountability and compassion.

Disney World Arrest: The Legal Road Ahead: What Comes Next for Patrick Young?

Patrick Young has pleaded not guilty to third-degree felony charges of child abuse and battery by strangulation. If convicted, he could face significant prison time—up to five years per count under Florida law.

As the legal process unfolds, the emotional recovery for the child and her mother may take much longer. Disney has not released an official comment, and the resort remains open to guests.

But the incident is a sobering reminder: Even in the happiest places on Earth, darkness can find its way in. And when it does, justice must follow.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or text “START” to 88788.