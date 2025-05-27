Families Pulling Back Holiday Plans Ahead of Disney’s Christmas Announcement

If you were hoping Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party would be your family’s big holiday splurge this year, it might be time to start tempering expectations—or padding the budget.

Disney hasn’t officially released ticket prices for the 2025 edition of the beloved after-hours Christmas event just yet. But after seeing what happened with this year’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, we’ve got a pretty good idea of where things are heading.

Spoiler alert: it’s not down.

Keep in mind, Disney has not announced official pricing for the party. That likely won’t come for another month or so—typically toward the end of June or early July.

Halloween Gave Us a Sneak Peek at Christmas Pricing

This year, the Halloween party saw prices soar to new highs. The cheapest tickets still started at $199, but if you wanted to go on a popular night? That jumped to $229 per person. For a family of four, that’s easily pushing $1,000—and that’s just to attend one evening event.

The fact that so many families have a decision to make with the Halloween Party means that the same kind of decision is going to have to be made when it comes time for the Christmas Party. There will be many who will pay regardless, and some of the busier nights — like Halloween or opening night for Not-So-Scary, or the dates closest to Christmas for the Christmas Party — are going to sell out, but for many, that might mean scaling back holiday plans or having to make a tough decision on what they ultimately choose to do for their Disney World holiday vacation.

The Party Is Magical—But Is It Worth It?

There’s no doubt the Christmas party is one of the most charming events Disney throws all year. From snow falling on Main Street, U.S.A. to the iconic Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade and unlimited cookies and cocoa—it’s everything you’d want in a Disney holiday experience.

But will it be worth $229 a person, assuming that’s the price point? That’s the real question.

The Christmas party, like the Halloween one, is a separately ticketed event. And while guests do get access starting at 4 p.m., the party doesn’t kick off until 7. Factor in long days, tired kids, and holiday spending already being at an all-time high, and the idea of dropping hundreds more — potentially even thousands for many families — for just a few hours of exclusive magic may push some families over the edge.

Are Families Going to Sit This One Out?

It’s entirely possible. Especially if the pricing follows the Halloween model. The entertainment might be better than ever, but Disney’s recent pattern seems to favor packing more into these events while charging more—regardless of whether guests are asking for it.

If the Christmas party ends up with a similar pricing tier to Not-So-Scary, it’s hard to imagine parents jumping at the chance to spend upwards of $900 for a family night at Magic Kingdom. The sentiment might shift from “we can’t miss this” to “we’ll watch the parade on YouTube this year” and instead just enjoy the park during the day.

Still, no one can deny that both Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will still be well-attended. It will, unfortunately, just mean that some families get priced out in the process.

Planning Ahead for the Holiday Season

If you’re thinking about going to Disney World during the holidays, the good news is that the resort still goes all-in with decorations and festive offerings during normal park hours. You don’t need a party ticket to feel the magic. Themed snacks, merchandise, beautiful decorations, and seasonal photo ops are available to all guests.

But if attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a must-do on your list, you’ll want to act fast once dates and pricing are released. Pick an earlier, cheaper night, arrive right at 4 p.m., and have a game plan to make the most of it. Again, we’d predict that the tickets will drop somewhere at the end of June.

Because unfortunately, the days of these parties being “affordable extras” might be long gone.