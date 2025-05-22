Halloween Night Sold Out for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World

If you were hoping to spend Halloween night at Magic Kingdom with Mickey and friends, we’ve got some big news, October 31st is already sold out for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. But don’t panic just yet—there are still plenty of other nights available to enjoy this spooky (but not-too-spooky) celebration at Walt Disney World.

Tickets are now on sale for all guests, following a special presale that began May 15 for those staying at select Disney Resort hotels, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green.

Ticket Prices and Dates

This year, ticket prices range from $119 to $229 per person, depending on the night you choose. Early dates in August and early September are on the lower end of that range, while weekends and dates closer to Halloween (especially mid-to-late October) trend higher.

With Halloween night off the table, it’s smart to grab tickets for another October evening now, they go fast once fall decorations hit Main Street, U.S.A.

What’s Included with a Party Ticket?

Even though the party officially runs from 7:00 p.m. to midnight, guests can enter Magic Kingdom as early as 4:00 p.m. with just their party ticket, no regular park admission needed. That gives you up to 8 hours to explore, ride attractions, enjoy entertainment, and snack your way through the night.

And the party itself? It’s packed with Disney-style Halloween fun:

The Boo-To-You Halloween Parade (featuring the Headless Horseman!)

Mickey’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show

The Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular stage show

Trick-or-treat trails with tons of candy

Rare character sightings and spooky overlays on select rides

Discounts for Passholders and DVC Members

Great news for Disney fans with perks, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Party ticket discounts are once again available for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members. These discounts apply to select nights, making it easier to enjoy the magic without breaking the bank. Just log in with your eligible account to see the special pricing when purchasing.

Final Boo: Don’t Miss the Magic!

Halloween night might be sold out, but the not-so-scary fun is still going strong! The 2025 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party runs on select nights from August 15 through October 31, giving you plenty of chances to join the spooky celebration. Just remember, the party only takes place on specific weekdays and weekend evenings, so be sure to check the event calendar when planning your visit.

Now is the perfect time to pick your date, plan your costume, and prepare for one of Walt Disney World’s most beloved seasonal events. Whether you’re in it for the candy, the Boo-To-You Parade, rare characters, or just a chance to explore Magic Kingdom at night with lighter crowds, this party packs in all the fall feels.

Don’t ghost on the fun—grab your tickets soon before the next night disappears!