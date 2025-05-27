Intense Disney Thrill Ride Closed off From Guests After Suffering Multiple Breakdowns

Disney has closed one of its most thrilling and unique roller coasters.

While Disney is best known for crafting immersive dark rides, the theme parks are also home to quite a number of intense thrill rides. Walt Disney World features several incredible roller coasters for guests to check out, with Expedition Everest, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and TRON Lightcycle / Run offering some of the most intense experiences at the resort.

Other roller coasters, like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Seven Dwarves Mine Train, while aimed toward younger riders, are just as fun. Despite its age, Space Mountain stands as Walt Disney World’s defining roller coaster, sending thousands of riders through outer space daily.

Versions of this classic coaster can be found all around the world, though some iterations are more unique than others. Disneyland Paris’ version of Space Mountain is perhaps the most interesting, as it not only features a launch but also takes riders upside down.

Unfortunately, guests visiting Disneyland Paris this week may be out of luck, as the ride has endured some prolonged operational issues.

Hyperspace Mountain Suffers Operational Issues at Disneyland Paris

On Monday, Hyperspace Mountain suffered some setbacks at Disneyland Park, resulting in the roller coaster remaining closed for most, if not the entire day. These problems continue today, with reports confirming that Hyperspace Mountain’s operations have been disrupted once again at Disneyland Paris.

Twitter/X /X user DisneyGazetteFr shared a few images of the coaster’s entrance, revealing Hyperspace Mountain has once again closed.

Travelers to distant galaxies, Hyperspace Mountain suffered some setbacks leading to its total shutdown this Monday… The operation of the attraction remains disrupted this Tuesday! Do you like this attraction?

#DisneylandParis Voyageurs vers des galaxies lointaines, Hyperspace Mountain a subi quelques déconvenues entraînant son arrêt total ce lundi… ⚠️

Le fonctionnement de l’attraction reste perturbé ce mardi ! ⚡ Aimez-vous cette attraction ? 🎢#Disney pic.twitter.com/uzvPXP03mA — Main Street Gazette (@DisneyGazetteFr) May 27, 2025

It’s unknown what exactly the problems are regarding Hyperspace Mountain or when guests can expect the attraction to operate normally.

As the name suggests, Hyperspace Mountain features a story and setting inspired by Star Wars. Guests will find themselves in the middle of a battle against the Emperor in what the resort calls an “epic” version of a classic attraction.

The original version of the ride, De la Terre à la Lune, opened at Disneyland Paris in 1995. This coaster is often cited as a reason Disneyland Paris was able to dig itself out of the financial hole it found itself in in the years following its grand opening in 1992.

However, De la Terre à la Lune wouldn’t last forever. The Jules Verne-inspired roller coaster would close for multiple reworks and refurbishments. Paris’ Star Wars-inspired overhaul occurred in 2017, taking over a version of the coaster called Space Mountain Mission 2. While originally intended to be temporary, this Hyperspace Mountain version of the ride has stuck ever since.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris? What is your favorite Disney theme park ride?