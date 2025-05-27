VIDEO: Another EPCOT Guest Climbs the Mexico Pyramid

Yet another Walt Disney World Resort guest has climbed the pyramid in the EPCOT World Showcase Mexico Pavilion. After several similar incidents, Disney installed a “no climbing” sign, which was visible just feet away from where the woman scaled the structure.

Over the years, guests of all ages, from drunk adult men to young children, have climbed the Mayan-inspired pyramid. This time, the unruly guest was an adult woman looking for the perfect photo op from her journey around the EPCOT World Showcase.

In a video posted by Instagram user @disneygram2020, a Disney Park guest approaches two custodial cast members in the EPCOT World Showcase Mexico Pavilion and silently points toward the Mayan pyramid. The Disney cast members turn just in time to see a woman sitting atop an archway on the pyramid, several feet off the ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disneygram (@disneygram2020)

The video cuts to a few moments later, when the custodial cast members approach the guest. A man helps her climb down as she laughs and appears to ignore instructions from the Disney cast members. In an ironic twist, a large “no climbing” sign is clearly visible just a few feet away.

Luckily, the woman doesn’t appear to have been injured after climbing the pyramid. However, Walt Disney World Resort‘s rules are in place for the safety of all guests and cast members, and should be followed at all times. While it’s unclear whether this woman faced consequences, Disney Park guests can and have been banned from the Disney parks for exhibiting similar reckless behavior.

This incident comes after years of criticism about an increasing drinking culture at EPCOT, especially with the popularity of “Drinking Around the World.” Some Disney Parks fans have called for restrictions on alcohol consumption to protect the family-friendly nature of the theme park.

