Disney Operations Suspended: Guests Report Burning Odor on Tram

Disneyland Resort’s tram service was temporarily halted late last night following guest reports of a burning wood-like odor coming from the vicinity of the tram loading area. The unusual incident, which took place after the parks had officially closed, prompted a swift evacuation as park staff moved quickly to ensure the safety of all guests.

One guest, who was in the area during the event, shared their experience in an online forum, providing more details on the situation:

“Operations for the tram were shut down after the parks closed last night. I smelled an odor which might have been something structural burning (it was definitely a burning wood type smell). They then directed people off the trams and from the queues to walk back to the structure. Is any information available on what happened?”

Quick Action from Disneyland Staff

In response to the incident, Disneyland Resort cast members immediately evacuated guests from the trams and the surrounding area, directing them safely back to the parking structures. The evacuation was done in a calm and orderly manner, with staff guiding visitors away from the area as a precautionary measure. No injuries or safety concerns have been reported.

Although Disney has not yet issued an official statement on the specific cause of the odor or whether there were any risks to guests, the incident raised questions regarding the operational safety of the tram system. The tram service has since resumed, and normal operations are continuing without further delays.

For those unfamiliar, the Disneyland Resort tram is a key transportation system, designed to shuttle guests between the expansive parking areas and the entrances to the theme parks. These open-air trams are a convenient way for visitors to avoid long walks, especially during busy park hours, as they quickly transport large groups of people from structures like the Mickey & Friends parking structure and Pixar Pals parking garage to the gates of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Looking Ahead

While the incident has caused some temporary disruption, Disneyland Resort staff have ensured the tram service is back in operation, with guests being encouraged to monitor the Disneyland app for real-time updates. For more information on Disneyland Resort’s safety protocols and to stay up-to-date on any changes, visitors can check the official website or app.

As Disney continues to provide world-class experiences, incidents like these highlight the importance of quick response times and safety measures in keeping guests safe and happy.