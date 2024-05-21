Disney Update: Entire Park Hit With Warning, Multiple Rides May Close

An entire Disney theme park has been hit by a warning that may lead to the closure of multiple attractions.

If there’s one thing that defines Disney’s theme parks beyond Mickey Mouse, rides, merch, and carbs, it’s that they’re pretty much always open, rain or shine.

For the most part, Disney parks worldwide are open every day of the year to guests – holidays included – with only the most extreme circumstances (such as a global pandemic) forcing them to close.

At the likes of Walt Disney World, hurricanes are the most common cause of closure. Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland have all faced their fair share of typhoon closures over the years, too, while both Disneyland Resort and Tokyo Disney Resort have also closed due to earthquakes.

Disney doesn’t make the decision to close its theme parks lightly. When Walt Disney World Resort closed for two days due to Hurricane Ian, it reportedly lost $65 million in operating revenue.

When possible during extreme weather, Disney will only close select areas or attractions. While this can be frustrating for guests already in the parks, it’s better than shuttering them completely – and safer than continuing to operate in dangerous conditions.

Today is one of those days for Hong Kong Disneyland. With Hong Kong facing an amber rainstorm warning, the park faces multiple attraction closures – namely, attractions located outdoors.

This would include the likes of Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs (the park’s new Frozen (2013)-inspired family roller coaster), Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Jungle River Cruise, and Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars (the Hong Kong Disneyland equivalent of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad).

As guests are warned of possible sudden closures, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Hong Kong Disneyland has faced mass interruptions to its operations this month. On May 9, the park was forced to close nine attractions due to severe weather.

At the time of writing (7 p.m. HKT), the park is experiencing heavy rainfall but continues to operate all attractions as usual. The park is forecasted to face similar weather conditions every day until at least June 2, 2024.

Fortunately, you don’t necessarily need to brave the rain to take a peek at Hong Kong Disneyland. Yesterday, Disney announced the premiere of a new documentary on Disney+, For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen, on June 1.

This will take viewers behind the scenes of Walt Disney Imagineering as it created the park’s newest land. Check out our review of the land – from its attractions to its rides – here!

