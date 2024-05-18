Warning Issued: “Dangerous” To Visit Disney World Today

Warnings have been issued to those hoping to visit Walt Disney World Resort today.

Home to the world’s busiest theme park, you can guarantee that Disney World is packed with thousands upon thousands of guests on any given day of the year – rain or shine.

Thanks to its location in Central Florida, there’s a strong chance that you’ll encounter both “rain” and “shine” during your time at the parks. Disney World has faced more than its fair share of extreme weather over the years, having closed for hurricanes on multiple occasions.

Most recently, all four parks (as well as neighboring rival Universal Orlando Resort) shut their gates due to Hurricane Ian for two full days in September 2022 – a move which reportedly cost the parks $65 million.

Even when Florida isn’t facing the brunt of a hurricane, storms – plus tornado warnings – are still a regular occurrence, as is extreme heat. This May has been a hot one for Orlando, with some areas matching or even breaking their all-time highest temperatures.

Today, things are set to reach a “dangerous” high. Osceola County (in which a southern section of Disney World is located) has been hit with a warning by the National Weather Service advising that temperatures may hit a heat index of 110 degrees until 8 p.m. this evening thanks to the extreme humidity.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses,” it warns. “Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

It adds, “Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

The rest of Disney World is located in Orange County, which hasn’t been hit by a heat warning but has been given a warning of isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms into the late afternoon.

Of course, visiting Disney World doesn’t really fit in with these warnings. However, while it’s easy for locals to give the parks a miss today, tourists who’ve traveled for a vacation aren’t as easily deterred.

For those who do choose to visit Disney World, remember to stay cool, take advantage of the free water you can grab from quick-service restaurants and water dispensers, and spend as much time in the AC – or the resort’s many pools and water attractions – when possible. If there was ever a time to kick back in Hall of Presidents, today’s the day.

