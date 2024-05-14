Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Severe Weather Warning Issued for Disney World – Guests Advised To Stay Alert

The entrance sign of Disney’s Magic Kingdom is shown with a stormy purple sky and lightning in the background. A yellow caution sign with the text "Storm Warning" is overlaid in front of the entrance.

Credit: Inside The Magic

Walt Disney World Resort is now under a severe weather threat warning, and guests are to be prepared for evacuations or sheltering in place to wait things out. Here’s what you need to know.

A group of people walking under the rain at Disney
Credit: GREGG NEWTON/AFP/Getty Images

Disney World Now Under ‘Severe Weather Warning’ – All Guests Need To Prepare (Just Incase)

Walt Disney World Resort is now under severe weather threats as a powerful storm is moving and on its way to EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park. Powerful storms that began in the Panhandle on Tuesday morning are expected to reach Central Florida throughout the day, prompting a First Warning Weather Day. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties until 12:45 p.m., with wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail the size of pennies.

Here’s a closer look at the strong storms in Volusia. We’re tracking it!

– @EricBurrisWESH on X

When severe weather hits Disney World, guests must be prepared and take precautions to ensure their safety. It’s crucial to stay informed by monitoring weather updates through local news, weather apps, or the official Disney World app and paying attention to any announcements made within the park. Dressing appropriately is essential, so wear waterproof or weather-resistant clothing, bring ponchos or rain jackets, and opt for waterproof footwear to stay comfortable.

Safety measures should be taken seriously; avoid outdoor attractions and seek shelter indoors during severe weather warnings, utilizing indoor attractions, restaurants, and shops to stay safe. Additionally, be cautious of wet and slippery surfaces. Planning a backup plan for indoor activities and attractions can be helpful, and keeping an eye on your park schedule while remaining flexible with changes is essential.

An image of the Tower of Terror, a gloomy, haunted-looking building, illuminated by a neon sign under a stormy sky with a lightning bolt striking.
Credit: Disney

Guests Need Not Worry; WDW Is More Than Equipped for This Type of Weather Warning

Disney World is well-equipped to handle severe weather with advanced weather monitoring systems that track changing conditions in real-time, supported by on-site meteorologists who provide timely updates to ensure guest safety. Communication systems, including public address systems and the My Disney Experience app, are used to inform guests of severe weather updates and safety instructions. The park is equipped with numerous indoor facilities, such as restaurants, shops, and indoor attractions, that serve as shelters during storms. Staff is trained to guide guests to the nearest safe location quickly and efficiently.

Operational adjustments are made as needed, with outdoor rides and attractions temporarily closed during severe weather and parades or outdoor shows rescheduled or canceled. On-site emergency services are ready to assist with any issues arising from severe weather, ensuring quick response times and effective emergency management. By staying informed, dressing appropriately, and following safety measures, guests can navigate and enjoy the park even under challenging weather conditions, thanks to Disney World’s robust weather monitoring and emergency preparedness systems.

Disney World guests should anticipate severe weather during this time of year in Central Florida due to the onset of hurricane season, which officially begins on June 1 and lasts until November 30. This period is characterized by increased activity in tropical storms and hurricanes, leading to more frequent and intense weather patterns, including heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms. Visitors should be prepared for sudden changes in weather conditions and plan accordingly.

A "storm warning" sign besides the Cinderella Castle inside of Magic Kingdom at Disney World Resort.
Credit: Inside The Magic

It is important to monitor weather updates regularly through reliable sources such as local news, weather apps, or the My Disney Experience app. Guests should pack weather-appropriate clothing, including rain gear like ponchos or waterproof jackets, and choose footwear that can handle wet conditions. During severe weather warnings, seeking shelter in indoor attractions, restaurants, or shops within the park is advisable.

Disney World is well-prepared for such situations, with advanced weather monitoring systems and onsite meteorologists who provide timely updates. The park has a comprehensive communication system to inform guests of any weather-related changes or safety instructions. Guests should also have a flexible itinerary, with backup plans for indoor activities and attractions in case outdoor options are unavailable.

Disney World staff are trained to assist and guide visitors to safe locations during severe weather, ensuring their safety and comfort. By understanding the seasonal weather patterns and being prepared, Disney World guests can better manage their visit during hurricane season and still enjoy the park’s attractions and experiences.

