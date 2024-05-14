Severe Weather Warning Issued for Disney World – Guests Advised To Stay Alert

Walt Disney World Resort is now under a severe weather threat warning, and guests are to be prepared for evacuations or sheltering in place to wait things out. Here’s what you need to know.

Disney World Now Under ‘Severe Weather Warning’ – All Guests Need To Prepare (Just Incase)

Walt Disney World Resort is now under severe weather threats as a powerful storm is moving and on its way to EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park. Powerful storms that began in the Panhandle on Tuesday morning are expected to reach Central Florida throughout the day, prompting a First Warning Weather Day. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties until 12:45 p.m., with wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail the size of pennies.

Here's a closer look at the strong storms in Volusia. We're tracking it! pic.twitter.com/3Ixf8EW9Z8 — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) May 14, 2024

Here’s a closer look at the strong storms in Volusia. We’re tracking it! – @EricBurrisWESH on X

When severe weather hits Disney World, guests must be prepared and take precautions to ensure their safety. It’s crucial to stay informed by monitoring weather updates through local news, weather apps, or the official Disney World app and paying attention to any announcements made within the park. Dressing appropriately is essential, so wear waterproof or weather-resistant clothing, bring ponchos or rain jackets, and opt for waterproof footwear to stay comfortable.

Safety measures should be taken seriously; avoid outdoor attractions and seek shelter indoors during severe weather warnings, utilizing indoor attractions, restaurants, and shops to stay safe. Additionally, be cautious of wet and slippery surfaces. Planning a backup plan for indoor activities and attractions can be helpful, and keeping an eye on your park schedule while remaining flexible with changes is essential.

Guests Need Not Worry; WDW Is More Than Equipped for This Type of Weather Warning

Disney World is well-equipped to handle severe weather with advanced weather monitoring systems that track changing conditions in real-time, supported by on-site meteorologists who provide timely updates to ensure guest safety. Communication systems, including public address systems and the My Disney Experience app, are used to inform guests of severe weather updates and safety instructions. The park is equipped with numerous indoor facilities, such as restaurants, shops, and indoor attractions, that serve as shelters during storms. Staff is trained to guide guests to the nearest safe location quickly and efficiently.