National Hurricane Center to Construct New Warning System for Disney World, Central Florida, Ahead of Busy Storm Season

The National Hurricane Center will soon begin issuing new warnings for the portions of Florida that are more inland, including Walt Disney World and Central Florida.

As mentioned above, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) will issue new warning systems for the inland portions of Florida, including Disney World and Central Florida. The recent warnings will act as a better indication of what to expect during the hurricane season. Media personality Mike’s Weather Page, which has been around for quite some time reporting on everything newsworthy from the weather front, confirmed the NHC news earlier this week. Mike’s Weather Page is a website that aggregates weather data, including forecasts, models, and satellite images. It was created in 2004 by Mike Boylan, a blogger from Oldsmar, Florida.

New forecasting for 2024. NHC now will be issuing inland watches/warnings (not just the coast). OMG this is fantastic news!!! Been lobbying this for years. https://t.co/W7KmGIeLi8 pic.twitter.com/0P8A6sZrdq — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) February 1, 2024

The new warnings are part of an NHC testing program that will experiment with cone graphics depicting inland U.S. Tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings as they become available. The new warnings will assist in conveying wind hazard risks and more. Although the graphics may be limited to cities like Orlando at a fast rate, the NHC will be working hard to ensure that they compile complete and total inland watch and warning information to present it as quickly as possible to the general public.

The 2023 Hurricane Season at Disney World

Last summer and fall, the hurricane season included 21 storms, 20 of which were named. Seven of these storms are hurricanes, three of which become major hurricanes. The 2023 season is the fourth most active season since 1950. Of course, the most notable hurricane was Hurricane Idalia, which struck Florida in August last year.

Hurricane Idalia landed at 745 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 30, near Keaton Beach, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. The hurricane produced a devastating surge along coastal communities in Taylor and Dixie Counties within our county warning area.

Walt Disney World (WDW) enacted its hurricane policy after Idalia struck the area, allowing guests to change their reservations. WDW waived and changed cancellation fees for guests from August 28 through September 5. Guests were allowed to reschedule or cancel their Disney Resort hotel packages and most rooms if they were directly affected by the hurricane throughout the time mentioned above.

What the 2024 Hurricane Season Has in Store

According to a January 2024 Tropical Storm Risk (TSR) forecast, the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will be active, with activity about 30% above the 1991-2020 30-year norm. The forecast also predicts 21 named storms, 12 hurricanes, and 6-7 major hurricanes.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) also has a 73% chance of ENSO-neutral conditions in April–June 2024. Most models indicate a transition to La Niña around July–September 2024, typically leading to above-average activity in the Atlantic Hurricane basin.

Hurricane season runs from June through November every year, with August through October being the peak months for tropical cyclone events. But Disney World has terrific and accurate programs to keep all guests safe and sound during a powerful storm or hurricane. The Atmospheric Administration, National Weather Service, National Oceanic, Central Pacific Hurricane Center, and the Graphical Tropical Weather Outlook are all on alert regarding a tropical depression, a storm surge, heavy rain, and more. A tropical outlook from the North Atlantic assists in tropical analysis during a hurricane watch that will impact Florida.

These new warnings can and will allow guests like yourselves to make quicker decisions about your Disney vacation if you plan to visit Central Florida from August through October.