Nighttime Chaos: Guests Flee as Dangerous Weather Suddenly Hits Disney Park

Disney guests had a not-so-magical end to their day today as storms rolled into one theme park.

There are few things the magic of Mickey Mouse can’t control in this world, but, unfortunately, weather is one of them. Over the years, every single Disney theme park has been hit by some form of inclement weather, with the likes of Walt Disney World Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland often bearing the brunt of these conditions due to their locations in hurricane-prone regions.

Rumor has it that this year will be a big one for Disney World in terms of storms. Recently, we reported on early forecasts for 2024’s hurricane season, with meteorologists claiming that we’re in for a doozy. In the meantime, however, guests can look forward to the regular summer storms taking over the skies above Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom.

Further afield, Hong Kong Disneyland is already on the precipice of its typhoon season. From May to November, guests run the risk of disrupted operations if or when a storm rolls in, with the entire park closing for multiple days due to typhoons in 2023.

While we’re not quite into actual typhoon territory just yet, today gave Hong Kong Disneyland guests a taste of what may come later in the year. Heavy storms passed over the park to the point that guests reportedly fled the end-of-day fireworks spectacular, “Momentous,” due to the dangerous conditions.

In footage shared by @hk_emporium on X (formerly known as Twitter), the skies above Castle of Magical Dreams can be seen lit with lightning.

“Momentous” is performed even amid heavy rain and thunder.

90% of the guests on Main Street have left the park. #HKDL_now

#HKDL

Surprisingly, Disney pushed on with the show despite the fact that 90% of guests had allegedly already left the park and that it normally doesn’t hesitate to cancel fireworks in inclement weather. At 7.35 p.m. HKT – just under an hour before the fireworks – Hong Kong Observatory issued an amber rainstorm warning, which is only given when heavy rain has fallen (or will fall) at a rate that exceeds 30 millimeters an hour.

Disappointing though a last-minute cancelation can be, Disney only axes its fireworks spectacular for one good reason: safety. High winds, for example, can cause potential issues when detonating pyrotechnics. Just recently, Disneyland Resort pushed back the debut performance of “Fire of the Rising Moons” in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge due to windy weather. In January, guests also complained when Disneyland canceled “Believe… In Holiday Magic” due to 4mph wind gusts.

Have you ever faced a last-minute fireworks cancelation at a Disney theme park? Let us know in the comments!