Disney Fireworks Canceled Following Safety Concern

Disneyland Resort canceled its seasonal fireworks, “Believe… In Holiday Magic,” on Friday night as wind conditions in Anaheim made pyrotechnic use unsafe for Disney cast members and guests.

One guest, u/Unique_Reference1539, shared what Disneyland Resort told guests about the canceled fireworks show on Reddit. “[Disneyland] cancels fireworks because of 4mph wind gusts,” they wrote, adding a disgruntled emoji.

Inside the Magic confirmed the cancelation on Friday night via the Disneyland Resort app. Though a canceled performance is disappointing, Disneyland Resort warns guests that theme park entertainment is subject to change and not guaranteed:

“Entertainment, experiences and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.”

This isn’t the first weather-related incident at Disneyland Resort in the last year, nor is it the worst. In November 2023, three people were injured when wind toppled a fire pole on Main Street, U.S.A.

Fireworks at Disneyland Park

Seasonal fireworks light up the sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle throughout the year. They include New Year’s Eve and Fourth of July exclusive spectaculars, Halloween Screams, Mickey’s Mix Magic, and “Believe… In Holiday Magic.” Sunday, January 7, is the last day to see the festive nighttime entertainment before Mickey’s Mix Magic returns.

“Feel your spirit soar during this splendid pyrotechnical spectacle. As the sky overhead lights up with dazzling color, more than 80,000 twinkling lights illuminate Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle with sparkling “icicles” and shimmering snow-capped turrets,” Disneyland Resort writes of the holiday fireworks show. “As a special wintry treat, experience a magical snowfall all around you when you head over to “it’s a small world” Holiday and portions of the Main Street, U.S.A. area! Celebrate the holiday season in grand style at this joyous jubilee in lights!”

Has your favorite Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort nighttime spectacular ever been canceled? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.