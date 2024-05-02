Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

“Prolific Serial Killer” in Orange County, Bodies Found Just 20 Minutes From Parks

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
Two police officers, viewed from behind, standing before a vibrant map of Florida highlighting Orange County with a red pin marking a location.

Credit: Inside the Magic

A potential serial killer has been arrested in Orange County, Florida, says Sheriff John Mina.

orlando international airport planes on tarmac at sunset
Credit: Orlando International Airport (MCO)

On April 26, 2o24, 25-year-old Carlos Yadiel Baez Nieves was arrested in Orange County, Orlando, Florida, for the deaths of two women.

The bodies of Fatia Flowers, 41, and Nichole Daniels, 44, were discovered by authorities in March and April. On Monday, April 29, 2024, Sheriff John Mina said that Baez Nieves was connected to the killings of Flowers and Daniels.

A map highlighting Econlockhatchee Trail in Orange County with nearby roads, a river, and surrounding local amenities including schools and an auto park.
Credit: Inside the Magic, Google Maps

The Orange County Sheriff disclosed in a press conference that the two women were transients who were offered money for sex by Baez Nieves before killing them. The 25-year-old strangled his victims after intercourse and left them at the side of the road at the same intersection of Trevarthon Road and Harrel Road in East Orange County.

“I’m very confident because of our detectives’ relentless efforts in this case that they stopped Baez Nieves from becoming a prolific serial killer,” Mina said (via Click Orlando). “He targeted women he clearly thought would not be missed.”

Orange County Sheriff John Mina in a green uniform speaks at a podium with an Orange County sheriff's badge logo. Behind him stand three other diverse officers in dark uniforms, in a room with a banner
Credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff confirmed that they were able to catch and arrest Baez Nieves due to him trying to sell the vehicle that Nichole Daniels was last seen entering. Daniels entered a white Ford F-150 at a gas station on North Econlockhatchee Trail just hours before she was discovered murdered.

Authorities confirmed that Baez Nieves had confessed to the murders of Fatia Flowers and Nichole Daniels and is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail. Watch Sheriff John Mina’s public address here via the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff):

Sheriff Mina updates the community on a significant case

The location of the bodies is 20 minutes from Universal Orlando Resort, just under 30 minutes from Walt Disney World Resort, and a short distance from Orlando International Airport (MCO), where many travelers enter the Sunshine State.

This is not the only horrific case reported in the areas surrounding the family-friendly theme parks. In 2021, an undercover sting operation resulted in 17 men being arrested as they attempted to make indecent contact with children online; three of these were Disney cast members.

Crowds at Disney World's Animal Kingdom
Credit: Inside the Magic

Related: Third Disney Cast Member Caught With Child Pornography, Criminal Ring Suspected

Later, in June 2023, Disney World cast member Paul Viel, 40, was arrested in a child sexual abuse material case. The Davenport local worked at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe in Magic Kingdom Park before his arrest.

“Why do people like Paul Viel work at Disney?” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd asked at the June 2023 press conference. “Because that’s where the children are, and they want to be around children.”

A picturesque view of a fairy tale Cinderella Castle with spires, under a clear blue sky with the sun setting behind, casting a warm glow over the scene.
Credit: Disney

Related: Man Arrested at Magic Kingdom After Crime Spree Involving Teenager

On both coasts, California and Florida’s respective Orange Counties are home to the Happiest and Most Magical Places on Earth. The Disney park experience is colloquially called the Disney bubble due to guests entering the realm of magic and fantasy to escape the real world for days or weeks at a time.

However, the world still turns outside of the parks where these horrific crimes take place.

Inside the Magic will continue to update this story.

in Walt Disney World

Tagged:FloridaUniversal Orlando ResortWalt Disney World Resort

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Be the first to comment!