Urgent Structural Damage Found on Beloved Disney Castle, Chunks Disappear

Disney might need to sprinkle some extra pixie dust on Sleeping Beauty Castle, because things are not looking too good for the giant structure.

It has hard to not think of the Disney castles when you think of the Disney parks. While each Disney resort has its own castle, Walt Disney initially designed the “weenie” of Disneyland Park to be Sleeping Beauty Castle, and all of the other parks followed suit.

Disneyland Paris renovated its castle, known as Sleeping Beauty Castle, in 2020. The renovation was part of the park’s celebration of its 25th anniversary. The castle underwent a transformation to enhance its appearance, incorporating new colors, decorations, and design elements to rejuvenate its iconic presence within the park. Now, it sits as arguably one of the most stunning Disney castles to date.

Even though this massive refurbishment was just done, the castle seems to already need some TLC.

Disneyland Paris reporters ED92 (@ED92Magic) shared photos of the bridge and turrets on the castle cracking and breaking apart.

🚧 I think some repairs are needed! 😬 pic.twitter.com/SiasjxCqFB — ED92 (@ED92Magic) March 26, 2024

For a closer look at the damage, you can see these highlighted photos below from the X thread:

The comments under these photos are filled with guests wondering how this happened so quickly, “Oh my… the renovation wasn’t that long ago. What happened?”. This is not the first time we have seen this area of Sleeping Beauty Castle in disarray, as it has been cracking and falling apart for months now, however, no repair or maintenance has yet to occur.

We also recently shared some other areas of Sleeping Beauty Castle that could benefit from some assistance.

La Boutique Du Château is located in the castle, and serves as a Christmas shop year-round. For a long time, the store has had multiple leaks, which leaves Disney having to cover certain items to protect them from water damage and place buckets to collect water. We have yet to see maintenance go in and maintain the issue, but it seems not to be a daily problem, as there needs to be an influx of water for that to happen.

The top roofing of the castle has also had to undergo some refurbishments as of late due to the fire during the nighttime fireworks, causing pyro damage to the roof coloring. Lately, we have seen the park slowly return the deep royal blue coloring to the tips.

Overall, the castle seems to be in need of a refurbishment, but Disney has not slated one publically.

Disneyland Paris is undergoing a lot of changes, but many of them are happening in Walt Disney Studios Park, adjacent to Disneyland Paris Park. Next month, Studio 1, which is the entrance to the theme park, will be closing for an entire year. This means the sound stage as well as the shops and dining inside of it will not be available for guests.

There is also an expansion underway which will have a new Frozen land as well as a Tangled-themed teacup-style ride. A new Alice in Wonderland BMX show will also be opening this spring.

Additionally, The Disneyland Hotel has finally reopened after years of major closure and refurbishment. Now, the royal hotel has suites themed to Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled, Frozen, and more.

Do you think that Sleeping Beauty castle is in need of a refurbishment?