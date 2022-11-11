Cast Members Present Unique Honor to Disney Guest

The Disneyland Resort is a magical place, filled with fun adventures and memories. However, one aspect of the Park that is not so magical is figuring out logistics for parking. With prices going up for Park tickets, food and merch, and even certain parking options, it’s getting harder to find reasons to park at the more convenient parking structures near Disneyland like Mickey and Friends or Pixar Pals.

However, some Cast Members recently made the day of a family who entered the Parking structure, giving them a great experience before they even stepped foot into the Park.

Reddit user adamzamora recently expanded on how they received a “Guest of the Day” certificate at the Mickey and Friends parking structure:

Guest of the day at Mickey and friends parking structure

We went to Disneyland last month and when we went to go park we were handed this. The 2 parking attendants said we were the parking guests of the day and comped our parking ($30) and then we got the very first spot, located next to the handicapped spots. It was marked with a cone, which they removed, right next to the tram. Definitely a great way to start the day!

Other Reddit users shared their experience with receiving this special achievement at the Park. For instance, user Philthy420 shared:

This happened to my wife and I about 4 years ago. It was the Toy Story parking lot. We didn’t get a cool certificate. We did get the first spot that was blocked with a cone. Marked guests of the day. We also got to ride our own bus without anyone else on it. Oh and free parking for the day. It was truly unexpected magic.

Additionally, user MaizeApprehensive166 shared their experience being Guest of the day:

My certificate looks different but I loved being the guest of the day. We had free parking at a prime spot and at the end of the night after fireworks we were able to bypass the entire line and take our own bus back to the Toy Story lot. The looks we got from people in line were priceless 🤣

However, user LankyEmergency7992 explained that they too received comped parking, minus some of the other privileges that other commenters did:

I once got comped parking for being the “guest of the day” but never knew they had a card like this. That’s pretty neat. No special parking spot and no VIP tram/bus ride like some of the other commenters got. But I’m not going to complain about free parking. It probably just depends on the CMs there that day.

Other commenters were surprised that this existed and that so many other Reddit users had this experience as well. So the next time you’re at Disneyland and perturbed by the cost of parking in these structures, just keep in mind that you might very well be the next Guest of the day!

What do you think of the Guest of the Day honor at Disneyland parking structures? Have you ever heard about this? Tell us in the comments!