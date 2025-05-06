Disney Confirms New Florida Attraction Will Have a Strict Time Limit

Staying too long inside Disney World’s newest attraction may get you kicked out.

This year is a big one for all of Disney’s theme parks, though Walt Disney World is getting perhaps the most significant upgrades. Big changes are in store for Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, with work already well underway on the latter park’s transformation.

However, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s original Florida theme park, is also set to change in the coming years, with the park welcoming one of its most unique and exciting additions it’s ever seen this year.

Disney World Confirms Time Limit on New Pirates of the Caribbean Bar at Magic Kingdom

Disney World has announced new information about its Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bar coming to the Magic Kingdom. Alongside some exciting details like what the bar will look like on the inside as well as its storyline, Disney World has also confirmed the new location, officially titled The Beak and Barrel, will be a timed experience.

Parties visiting The Beak and Barrel will be limited to 45 minutes inside the bar. This time limit is likely being enforced due to the high demand Disney expects the bar to receive once it opens later this year.

While slightly strange to think of guests being timed while enjoying a theme park experience, this move isn’t totally unprecedented, as guests are also timed while inside Oga’s Cantina. This Star Wars-themed bar can be found inside Star Wars’ Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, as well as Disneyland Park in California.

Similar to Oga’s Cantina, The Beak and Barrel will specialize in alcoholic drinks and small bites, though guests of all ages are welcome to enter.

There is not a specific opening date for The Beak and Barrel just yet, though it seems like Disney World is gearing up for the brand-new location to open somewhat soon. When open, the bar will be located inside Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland, right near the park’s original Pirates of the Caribbean dark ride.

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bar was officially unveiled last year, marking a somewhat surprising, yet at the same time, fitting addition to the Magic Kingdom. What started as a slow-moving dark ride has transformed into one of Disney’s most recognizable and lucrative properties, spawning five feature-length films as well as its own merchandise and video games. In recent years, Disney has branched out further into immersive experiences, with a Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired bar now feeling like a no-brainer for its theme parks.

