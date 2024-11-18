“Real Food” Premieres at Popular Disney World Drinking Spot

In 2019, a brand-new land opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort — Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new land transports guests to a galaxy far, far away, where they can pilot the Millennium Falcon, join the Resistance and fight their way out of a Star Destroyer, meet characters like the Mandalorian, and enjoy unique eats like Blue Milk and Ronto Roasters.

Galaxy’s Edge also opened what is one of the most popular drinking spots on property, Oga’s Cantina. Oga’s Cantina is a fun place for guests of all ages, as it offers a ton of delicious alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink options. DJ R3x — who you may recognize from Disney’s iconic Star Tours attraction — keeps the music pumping all day long.

Now, as popular as Oga’s is, many guests do share the same complaints.

First, Oga’s does not have many seats, so guests hoping to relax and enjoy a drink are better off going somewhere else. Because it is so popular, reservations are also hard to get, and those guests who do manage to get into Oga’s are limited to two drinks per guest and 45 minutes of drinking and dining time.

In addition, there aren’t many food options guests can indulge in while they enjoy their drinks.

However, Disney has seemingly listened to that complaint and has just added two new “real food” options to its menu, as well as several new drinks.

New Food Options

Beginning November 18, two new food items were added to Oga’s menu.

Thruster Roasted Bantha Flatbread – Naan Flatbread topped with Spiced Chorizo Beef and a Four-Cheese Blend

Umbaran Cheese Roll – Spice-dusted Pretzel Bun stuffed with Herbed Cheese and a Dipping Sauce

The Bantha Flatbread comes with a price tag of $17, while the Cheese Roll will set guests back $12.

New Drink Options

Nysillin and Bubbles with Brub Berry Essence – A refreshing blend of Empress 1908 Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and blueberry-lime juice, topped with tonic water and topped with an edible hibiscus flower.

Bloody Rancor with Candied Meat – An out-of-this-world twist on a Bloody Mary features Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, and a house-made Bloody Mary mix topped with spicy candied Rancor bacon.

The Sylop – A blend of Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave, and jalapeño, with a chili-lime-seasoned rim.

Reservations are not required to enjoy one of Oga’s new drinks and snacks, but due to the Cantina’s popularity, they are HIGHLY recommended. Reservations can be made 60 days in advance, and a credit card is needed to guarantee your spot.

Do you enjoy dining at Oga’s Cantina in Disney’s Hollywood Studios? What is your favorite libation? Let us know in the comments!