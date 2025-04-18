Guests Complain About “Nightmare” Universal Park, “Feels Like a Scam”

A Universal Orlando Resort guest has accused Volcano Bay of being a “scam” and “nightmare” after a recent visit.

Ever since the opening of Universal Studios Florida in 1990, Universal Orlando Resort has become as important a fixture on the theme park scene as its neighboring rival Walt Disney World Resort. Today, the resort spans three parks – Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, and the water park Volcano Bay – with a fourth, Epic Universe, on the way in May.

Over the past few years, the resort has invested a lot in its themed offerings. The last decade has seen Universal Orlando introduce a second area to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, not to mention the award-winning Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and the Jurassic World-inspired roller coaster VelociCoaster, plus Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Fast & Furious: Supercharged, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, and DreamWorks Land.

All this investment has definitely paid off. As Universal gears up to debut Epic Universe, there are whispers in the theme park community that Universal Orlando Resort may finally have met – or even exceeded – Disney’s standard as a theme park destination.

But not everyone is satisfied with the resort’s current offerings.

Guests Share Complaints About Volcano Bay

Universal’s Volcano Bay – the resort’s tropical-themed water park – has attracted its fair share of complaints over the years, with guests taking to Reddit to share their “nightmare” experience at the park, which some put down to “absurd” long lines.

“Volcano Bay feels like a scam,” wrote one user in 2023. “The wait times for the main rides are absolutely absurd. Over 4 hours for the Aqua Coaster. 3 hours for the body plunge. I’ve been at this park since an hour after open and I have only ridden 2 slides. What the hell is this nightmare?”

They later added that they “really do enjoy the park itself, unfortunately the rain just now closed the ride [they] had been waiting 200 minutes for,” and that they “just wish they’d have standby lines for some of the smaller attractions.”

As other users pointed out in response, the guest was visiting the park in July – AKA peak water park season – so couldn’t be too shocked by the crowds. Another user noted that tourists are “realizing how hot Florida actually is in the middle of July,” which subsequently means “everyone wants to cool off at a water park,” while one questioned, “You’re going in July and confused? Would you be confused going to Disney and Universal during Christmas week? Lol.”

Another user criticized their decision to get there an hour after opening. “You screwed up by not getting there early enough, for one,” they said. We went a month ago and did everything we wanted by 1 pm.”

However, some guests have agreed that Volcano Bay has a serious crowd problem – one that’s only exacerbated by its regular use of virtual queues. “This was the problem I first thought of when I heard it only had VQ,” said one Reddit user. “It’s great that you don’t have to physically stand in line for that long of a time, but with really no one actually in line, there are more people in the rivers and wave pool.”

One user noted that the issue extends to May, not just the peak summer months. “We felt this way when we went in May a couple of years ago,” they said. “I mostly blame the Tapu Tapu. It’s a shame since it’s a beautiful waterpark!”

It’s Not All Doom and Gloom

That’s not to say that the park isn’t beloved. Volcano Bay boasts its fair share of fans, some of whom feel it’s even superior to Disney World’s water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach.

“One of my favourite places in the world and my kid’s,” said one Reddit user. “If you like swimming, slides, wave machines, lazy rivers this is THE place to go for it.”

Another said, “Volcano Bay has ruined me. Any other water park I attend I just think, “this place sucks why can’t I be at Volcano Bay?”

Volcano Bay has experimented with ditching its virtual queue system in the past, operating Krakatau with just a standby line. Whether or not this will lead to a major overhaul of the park’s queueing system remains to be seen, but hopefully it can figure out a solution in the near future.

What’s your opinion on Volcano Bay?