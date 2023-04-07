Massive Crowds Causes Universal Park to Reach Capacity, New Guests Turned Down

In what seems like a new normal for this particular Universal Park, new Guests looking to enjoy some fun in the sun were turned away as the wildly popular Park again reached capacity.

Universal’s Three Parks in Orlando, Florida

For anyone vacationing in Orlando, Universal offers Guests the option to visit one or more of its three Parks. Opening in 1990, Universal only had one Park available to their Guests: Universal Studios. But since opening and expanding their investments and garnering more property, Universal Orlando Resort now offers three different Parks:

Universal Studios

Islands of Adventure

Volcano Bay

Most of the Universal fans seem to flock to Islands of Adventures. The newly opened Velocicoaster and recently launched Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure offers Jurassic Park/World, and Harry Potter fans some incredible thrills and chills. The other Park that Universal Orlando Resort offers Guests is the chance to enter its famous and fun-filled water Park, Volcano Bay.

Volcano Bay for Beginners

Volcano Bay was constructed on around 53 acres of land and opened six years ago, in 2017. Volcano Bay is a tropical theme Park offering Guests of all ages four themed areas, with numerous water slides and places to get wet and stay cool during the Florida heat. The Water Park also offers Guests food options and locations to set up for throughout their visits, not having to walk back and forth from various sites.

Volcano Bay Hits Capacity Again – But Why?

In what appears to be the most consecutive time, Volcano Bay has reached capacity – AGAIN.

Universally Addicated (@UniversallyAdd on Twitter) broke the news just an hour ago that the Universal Water Park had hit capacity once more, leading to the turning away of any new Guests looking for relief from the Florida sun.

This should come as no surprise, as people from all over the country have mainly flocked to Orlando to enjoy their Spring and Easter breaks.

The recent influx of crowds throughout Universal and Disney has led to overly extended wait times, massive crowd levels, technical interruptions, and more.

With more Guests coming this weekend due to Easter break, you can expect Universal Parks like Volcano Bay to continue to reach capacity, along with other disruptions occurring at Universal Orlando Resort and Disney World.

My word of advice? PLAN ACCORDINGLY!!! Sorry, folks. Better luck tomorrow.