Limited-Edition Collectible Wand Now Available at Universal

in Universal Orlando

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres Leave a comment
Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Attention Hogwarts students! A new limited-edition 2023 collectible wand has just been delivered to your local Ollivanders Wand Shop! The wand is beautiful and helps to feel the magic surrounding The Wizarding World at Universal Studios Orlando. Keep reading below for more information and fantastic photos!

limited-edition collectable wand
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Related: Did ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Create a Wizarding World Multiverse?

As you enter Diagon Alley and go through the crowds of witches and wizards, you’ll come to Ollivanders Wand Shop, where kids of all ages (yes, even adults) can pick and choose which wand they desire (or the wand picks you). You can choose from character wands to unique wands and between interactive and non-interactive.

The Limited-Edition Wand Is Wonderfully Crafted

The new 2023 limited-edition collectible wand is beautifully crafted, allowing Hogwarts students to take some of that magic home. The base of the limited-edition collectible wand is a beautiful gold dome that ends in a tremendous pearl-colored grip. The photos below reveal the intricate details that make this wand one for the record books:

limited-edition collectible wand
Credit: Michael Carelli on Facebook
limited-edition collectible wand
Credit: Danielle Reider on Facebook

Related: Dad Turns Wardrobe Into ‘Harry Potter’ Diagon Alley For His Daughter

What Does the Wand Come With?

The limited-edition wand has interactive capabilities that witches and wizards of all ages can use throughout  Universal Studios and Islands of Adventures inside the Wizarding World locations. Hogwarts students will also get a detailed map of  Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade, giving them access to 40 different magical places to test their wand skills by performing spells.

Related:TikToker Goes Viral With a Real ‘Harry Potter’ Wand That Casts Spells 

What About the Cost?

The limited-edition collectible wand comes in at $75 (muggle money) and is available for purchase now.

I’m not sure about you, but I want to visit Ollivanders via floo powder, or I just might have to apparate! What do you think of the new 2023 limited-edition collectible wand? Are you going to buy it anytime soon? Sound off in the comments below!

Click here for more information regarding The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando.

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

Be the first to comment!